Logility Turns Uncertainty into Opportunity with Continuous Network Optimization

New offering delivers new era of connected supply chain design

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logility, a leader in AI-first supply chain management software, has ushered in a new era of supply chain design with the delivery of Continuous Network Optimization. This powerful new capability is designed to take Network Design to the next level by automatically sensing changing costs and capacities, demand shifts, supply shortages, and other disruptions, then recommending optimized scenarios and model adjustments that, once accepted, enhance future supply chain plans.

Today, most organizations struggle to keep up with rapid and frequent changes in supply chains that leave planning systems operating with outdated costs and other model assumptions. Continuous Network Optimization is designed to eliminate that disconnect by monitoring network conditions and surfacing alerts when adjustments are needed to achieve defined business outcomes, then updating the model upon approval. The result turns actionable insights into an optimized network that minimizes costs, improves service, and reduces risk.

“By augmenting a time-consuming, manual process with AI-powered analysis and optimization, we are continuing to deliver on Logility’s vision to reimagine the supply chain,” said Allan Dow, President & CEO of Logility. “With the ability to continuously monitor uncertainty, our clients can quickly respond to supply chain volatility.”

Continuous Network Optimization is designed to provide a proactive, tightly coupled, iterative process that:

Continuously monitors demand, supply, and logistics signals to automatically sense the need for network changes

Provides optimized recommendations for iterative supply chain network adjustments

Uses GenAI to alert planners and provide details about the impact of potential adjustments

Realigns the operational planning model for approved adjustments to improve future demand and supply plans

Includes a rich user experience for quick implementation and adoption with rapid time to value.

Learn more about how to connect supply and demand plans with your optimized supply chain network:

About Logility

Logility is a market-leading provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains that improve people’s lives and the world we live in. The company’s approach is designed to reimagine supply chain planning by shifting away from traditional “what happened” processes to an AI-driven strategy that combines the power of humans and machines to predict and be ready for what’s coming. Logility’s fully integrated, end-to-end platform helps clients know faster, turn uncertainty into opportunity, and transform supply chain from a cost center to an engine for growth. With over 500 clients in 80 countries, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.logility.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company could experience as well as other information, please refer to the Company’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

