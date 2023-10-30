Logility Enables Resilient Supply Chains with AI-first Planning

Results from the New Era of Planning to be Showcased at the 2023 Gartner® Supply Chain Planning Summit EMEA

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logility, Inc., a leader in prescriptive supply chain planning solutions, will showcase their latest developments for optimizing supply chain performance at the 2023 Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in London, England 30-31, October 2023.





Artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t just a buzzword, it’s a game-changer. Many planners and executives are considering how to integrate AI into their business and leverage it to increase accuracy and optimize operations, while speeding decisions that maximize performance. At booth #207, Logility experts will share how DemandAI+ is leaping beyond historical forecasting methods to provide real-time insights into the impact of changing forecast components such as promotions and product introductions. In addition, this AI-first approach considers numerous demand drivers like seasonality, social sentiment, weather, and market indices.

With Generative AI built-in, DemandAI+ creates a modern, more inclusive, and intuitive planning paradigm. DemandAI+ with Generative AI is designed so that planners and executives alike can simply ask questions and gain powerful insights that enable rapid decision-making.

InventoryAI+ is designed to improve insights with enhanced AI and a fresh user experience designed for today’s supply chain professional. Predictive analytics empower planners to resolve issues in real-time and achieve higher service levels while maximizing profit. As a comprehensive solution, Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform even provides the capability to optimize against detailed scheduling constraints and goals for each manufacturing resource with a plant.

“In today’s business environment, it’s critical to have a firm grasp of demand, inventory, and supply. At the Gartner Planning Summit we will showcase how quickly and easy it is to gain new insights leveraging our configurable platform to meet business objectives and drive financial performance,” said Allan Dow, president of Logility.

Logility is offering personalized demonstrations of its prescriptive solutions at the conference. Click here to schedule a meeting or visit Logility in the exhibition hall at booth #207.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit EMEA 2023

The Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit EMEA 2023 conference delivers must-have insights, strategies and frameworks for supply chain planning leaders to address their strategic needs within their organizations. For more information visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/supply-chain-planning-uk

About Logility

Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform helps facilitate optimized demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply plans – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains. Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s (SaaS) cloud-based platform provides an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our prescriptive approach drives team alignment for over 800 customers in 80 countries with prioritized outcomes that assure demonstrable value. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Learn more at logility.com.

Contacts

Heather Coyle



Press@Logility.com