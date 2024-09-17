Logility Client Named Recipient of 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award

Logility Congratulates Sinziana Manitiu Wållgren of Husqvarna

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logility, Inc., a leader in AI-first supply chain planning software, announced that Sinziana Manitiu Wållgren¸ Director of Operational Excellence and Strategy at Husqvarna has been named a recipient of the Rising Star category within the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award.





This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. The Rising Star category recognizes young or newer professionals (39 and under) whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the supply chain industry.

Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Wållgren as one of the winners of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Award.

Wållgren exemplifies what it takes to be a rising star within the women in supply chain award. She has lived and worked in five countries, assuming leadership roles in both small companies and large corporations. She has navigated multiple organizational restructurings, built and mentored teams, and continually learned and re-learned about supply chain dynamics. Remarkably, she has thrived and fearlessly pushed her own limits during some of the most challenging periods in supply chain history—all before the age of 38.

Wållgren’s goals are ambitious and well-aligned with Husqvarna’s growth objectives. Leveraging her deep understanding of the current supply chain landscape and available resources, she has crafted a strategic path forward. Her focus includes effectively communicating and implementing the supply chain strategy, ensuring it is integral to Husqvarna Group’s overall strategy, and highlighting its role as a competitive advantage. She emphasizes the importance of digitalization, sustainability, and collaboration across industries to build a trusted network. Additionally, Wållgren is committed to enhancing visibility across the organization, developing team skills to meet new demands, and fostering a comprehensive planning mindset to optimize operations and financial outcomes.

“Women are reshaping the landscape of supply chain management with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry. Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations,” said Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let’s Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge, both sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.

Wållgren is an advocate for expanded diversity within the profession. She shared, “Diversity or lack of diversity is scary. There should be more women, there should be more expats, more empathic people, higher emotional intelligence, more cultural exposure, and more diverse capabilities. I am humbled to receive the Women in Supply Chain award that is supporting the growth and awareness of women making big changes in our industry.”

From Wållgren’s perspective, while it is also important to note that we should continue to support and talk about women, it’s really about diversity. “Diversity is about being open to different voices, experiences, skills. It’s people with different personal interests and strengths talking openly about the same subjects. Diversity means we will complement each other and come to better conclusions,” Wållgren explains.

“We congratulate Sinziana, who is recognized as a rising star and leader in the supply chain industry and has contributed to significant advancement within Husqvarna,” said Allan Dow, president and CEO, Logility. “This award celebrates the important contributions she is making to the supply chain industry, and we are proud to work closely with companies that promote and support women in strategic leadership roles.”

Go to https://sdce.me/ikoib3ei to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024 in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

