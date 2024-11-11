Logility Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Earnings Call

Home Business Wire Logility Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and...
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (Logility) (NASDAQ: LGTY), a leader in AI-first supply chain planning software, today announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 21, 2024.


In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results with the investment community.

Logility Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/584175710

A live webcast and replay of the call will also be accessible via the investor relations page of Logility’s website at www.logility.com/company/investor-relations/financial-news.

About Logility

Logility is a market-leading provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains that improve people’s lives and the world we live in. The company’s approach is designed to reimagine supply chain planning by shifting away from traditional “what happened” processes to an AI-driven strategy that combines the power of humans and machines to predict and be ready for what’s coming. Logility’s fully integrated, end-to-end platform helps clients know faster, turn uncertainty into opportunity, and transform supply chain from a cost center to an engine for growth. With over 600 clients in 80 countries, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.logility.com.

Contacts

Kevin Liu

kliu@logility.com
(626) 424-1535

