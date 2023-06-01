Logility and DENSO Showcase Collaboration and Sustainability at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2023

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logility, Inc., a leader in prescriptive supply chain planning solutions, will feature its Digital Supply Chain Platform at the upcoming Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2023, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, 5-7 June, 2023.

During this event, Logility client, Marco Turk, Demand, Inventory & Planning Manager will present “How DENSO Leverages Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) to Mitigate Risk and Support Sustainability” utilizing the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform. Hear how DENSO mitigates risks while continually aligning demand, inventory, and supply for 35 countries through a comprehensive supply chain planning platform to monitor scenarios, optimize routing, and collaborate with customers.

“With Logility at the center of our IT ecosystem we can better control supply chain disruptions using advanced analytics that provide early detection and resolution,” Turk said. “And our supply chain will continue to perform efficiently despite the changes associated with digitalization, electrification, and sustainability.”

“Gartner Symposium attendees will experience how Logility delivers continuous value through our Prescriptive DNA, a unique combination of our configurable platform, deep industry expertise, and agile implementation,” said Allan Dow, president, of Logility. “Every client has a tailored experience for their business needs supported by our prescriptive engagement process, digital supply chain platform, and industry expert-driven services.”

Logility’s deep industry expertise and AI-forward technology enable DENSO and hundreds of other clients such as Husqvarna, Cargill, and Farnell to see further, pivot faster and grow stronger.

Logility, a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice vendor for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, is offering personalized demonstrations of its prescriptive solutions at the conference. Attendees can also participate in a live polling activity about leading industry issues at the Logility booth, held during the networking receptions. For every participant voting in the Food for Thought poll, Logility will make a donation to Rise Against Hunger a global charity focusing on ending hunger.

Click here to schedule a meeting or visit Logility in the exhibition hall at booth #109.

For more information about DENSO’s session and Logility’s presence at the event, please visit: https://www.logility.com/l/gartner-emea-supply-chain-symposium/. For those attending the event, the session will be held in room 113 Level P1.

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo conference delivers must-have insights, strategies and frameworks for chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain leaders to think big and drive real impact within their organizations. Join a global community of CSCOs and supply chain executives in 2023.

For more information visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/supply-chain-spain.

About DENSO

DENSO is a global company focused on advanced mobility that positively changes how the world moves and contributes to greater well-being. As a global Fortune 500 company, we have a broad product portfolio and widespread global impact. Learn more: www.DENSO.com.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to help automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility clients include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

