Logile to Expand Global Presence with New India Subsidiary

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logile, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions for the retail industry, proudly announces its planned establishment of a fully owned subsidiary in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India in Q2 2025. This expansion marks a major milestone in Logile’s global growth, reinforcing its commitment to cutting-edge innovation, empowering retailers, and fostering job creation in one of India’s fastest-emerging technology hubs.

By establishing a presence in Bhubaneswar, Logile is poised to accelerate advancements in AI-driven workforce and operational efficiency solutions. The India-based team will serve as a hub for research and development, software engineering, customer support and implementation services – ensuring that businesses worldwide continue to benefit from Logile’s industry-leading technology.

“We are excited to expand our global footprint with the launch of our subsidiary in India,” said Purna Mishra, Logile Founder and CEO. “Bhubaneswar’s thriving technology ecosystem, highly skilled talent, and strategic location make it the ideal destination for innovation. This move will not only enhance our ability to deliver world-class solutions but will also create meaningful career opportunities for professionals eager to shape the future of retail technology.”

Logile’s AI-powered platform is transforming the retail landscape by revolutionizing store-level planning, scheduling and execution. By enabling retailers to make smarter, data-driven operational decisions, Logile’s solutions enhance efficiency, workforce engagement and customer satisfaction, delivering measurable business impact.

As part of its investment in Bhubaneswar, Logile is actively recruiting top-tier professionals to develop next-generation AI-driven software solutions and provide outstanding customer support across six continents. The company is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity and innovation – offering local talent the opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking advancements in retail technology.

While Tier-I cities in India serve as major hubs for IT giants with vast employee bases, smaller software companies often face challenges in attracting and retaining a stable workforce in these overburdened locations. Logile’s expansion aligns with its long-term vision of investing in high-potential Tier-II cities, where robust infrastructure, premier educational institutions – including IITs, NITs and IIMs – and a vast technical talent pool converge.

Bhubaneswar’s strategic location as a top Tier-II city provides seamless access to top talent from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal and Eastern Uttar Pradesh – all within a short flight or a high-speed Vande Bharat train journey. Notably, this region produces nearly 45% of India’s skilled graduates, making it a powerhouse of technological expertise.

With a steadfast commitment to innovation and economic development, Logile looks forward to forging strong partnerships with the local business community, academic institutions and industry leaders. This investment reflects Logile’s dedication to making Bhubaneswar a dynamic hub for technological excellence and global retail innovation.

