Loft Labs Named as a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Container Management

Loft Labs is recognized for its innovative virtual Kubernetes cluster technology and multi-tenancy solutions that enable platform teams to manage and optimize digital platforms at scale

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContainerManagement—Loft Labs, the leading provider of building blocks for platform creators, today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Cool Vendors in Container Management report.1





According to Gartner, “As organizations increasingly deploy containers, challenges persist with balancing cost management and optimization, while also meeting workload performance. This is causing many enterprises to overprovision and spend more than they should for their deployment.”

Loft provides an industry-first alternative to both Kubernetes namespaces and separate clusters, allowing platform teams to quickly spin up and break down virtual clusters as needed, utilizing a shared underlying infrastructure with superior isolation and resource optimization across workloads. Each virtual cluster is an isolated Kubernetes environment within a host cluster, and has its own dedicated API server and control plane to maximize flexibility and security.

Key benefits of vCluster include:

Streamlined multi-tenancy: Teams can operate multiple virtual clusters independently utilizing a shared underlying infrastructure, with superior isolation and efficient resource sharing.

Teams can operate multiple virtual clusters independently utilizing a shared underlying infrastructure, with superior isolation and efficient resource sharing. Cost optimization: vCluster helps companies reduce their cloud spend up to 70%. Its sleep mode feature detects if a virtual cluster is in use and automatically scales down nodes so that only necessary resources are being utilized.

vCluster helps companies reduce their spend up to 70%. Its sleep mode feature detects if a virtual cluster is in use and automatically scales down nodes so that only necessary resources are being utilized. Flexibility and speed: vCluster works with any cloud provider, and teams can spin up all the necessary clusters within minutes. As a CNCF-certified Kubernetes distribution, the lift and shift to vCluster is seamless.

vCluster works with any cloud provider, and teams can spin up all the necessary clusters within minutes. As a CNCF-certified Kubernetes distribution, the lift and shift to vCluster is seamless. Access to AI infrastructure: Virtual clusters facilitate shared access to GPUs, and can be spun up and down rapidly to meet dynamic resource demands of AI workloads.

“We are thrilled to be named a Cool Vendor, and believe this recognition emphasizes the value we bring in simplifying Kubernetes management and providing efficient solutions for implementing multi-tenancy,” said Lukas Gentele, Loft Labs cofounder and CEO. “As businesses deploy containers at increasing rates, they face challenges in managing costs while maintaining performance at scale. vCluster is purpose-built to enable them to boost efficiency while avoiding overprovisioning resources. With AI and ML workloads accelerating demand for cloud resources, the next layer of virtualization in Kubernetes will become even more critical, and being named a Cool Vendor validates our belief that Loft’s solutions are well-positioned to bring organizations into the AI era.”

To learn more about Loft Labs, visit the website or connect with Loft on X and Slack.

Disclaimer

1 Gartner, Cool Vendors in Container Management, Dennis Smith, Tony Iams, et al., 1 October 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and, COOL VENDORS are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Loft Labs

Loft Labs is the leading provider of building blocks for platform creators. Loft Labs delivers Kubernetes-native tools, functionality and frameworks purpose-built for platform engineers to manage, activate and optimize their platform stack. Loft Labs empowers platform teams at 100+ enterprises globally to harmonize engineering velocity and operational stability, and to build and run digital platforms at scale. To learn more about Loft Labs, visit www.loft.sh.

Contacts

Sarah Lehman



Mindshare PR



650-464-4379



sarah@mindsharepr.com