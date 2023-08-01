 Lodestone Appoints John Van Blaricum as Chief Marketing Officer

Lodestone’s latest addition strengthens go-to-market capacity as the company prepares to launch new offerings.

Van Blaricum joins Lodestone as the firm plans to restructure is core services and expand offerings to help clients of all sizes better defend and respond to today’s cyber threats. As CMO, Van Blaricum will be responsible for building an effective marketing organization, develop go-to-market tools and programs for the company’s expanding portfolio of offerings, and deliver measurable marketing programs that expand awareness and engagement to support Lodestone’s expanding sales organization.

“As we prepare to expand our focus and launch new capabilities, I’m excited to add John as Lodestone’s chief marketing officer,” said Alton Kizziah, CEO of Lodestone. “Our approach to the market, including how we define ourselves and how we engage with prospective clients, is critical to our long-term success. John has deep expertise in technology marketing, cybersecurity issues and trends, and proven success doing exactly what we need. He will play a key role as we re-introduce Lodestone to the industry, our clients, and prospects of all sizes.”

Van Blaricum, who has more than 20 years B2B technology marketing experience, joins Lodestone from Kudelski Security, where for the past seven years he was CMO for the global cybersecurity services provider, and SVP of Global Marketing for the Kudelski Group. His joined Kudelski Security to help redefine the business, develop go-to-market support for a portfolio of new solution offerings, and drive awareness and engagement as the business expanded across Europe and the United States. Other relevant roles include leading marketing efforts for Firemon, Fishnet Security, Mediware, and the Innovation Group.

“I’m tremendously excited to join Lodestone at this critical time, playing a role in reshaping the brand and approach Lodestone will use to go to market,” said Van Blaricum. “Lodestone has a great team assembled, and a solid plan to progressively deliver new capabilities to a market that needs solutions. I’m also excited about Lodestone’s relationship with Beazley, which is one of the leading providers of cyber insurance globally. This is a compelling differentiator and an advantage as we prepare to expand our focus.”

Van Blaricum’s first role at Lodestone will be to drive meetings and introductions for the Lodestone team at Black Hat, held August 7-10 in Las Vegas. He’ll then get to work reshaping the Lodestone brand, identity, and inventory of marketing tools, tactics, and programs.

Joining Van Blaricum on the Lodestone marketing team on August 14 will be Jaime Fischer, a 10-year marketing veteran with experience in cybersecurity, cyber insurance, and general property and casualty insurance providers. Fischer joins most recently from Sophos, where she held field marketing and marketing communications roles. Other relevant experiences include roles with Aon and Stroz Friedberg.

Lodestone will be hosting an introductory hospitality during Black Hat on Tuesday, August 8, from 6-9 pm at the Foundation Room atop the Mandalay Bay hotel. Join Us for Cocktails at the Foundation Room

About Lodestone

Lodestone is a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading specialist insurer Beazley specializing in incident response, digital forensics, offensive security, and threat detection.

