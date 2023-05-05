Lodestone Announces Alton Kizziah as Chief Executive Officer

Deep industry experience and proven vision will focus international team of cybersecurity experts on establishing next-generation capacity that will support rapid growth in targeted markets globally.

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DFIR–Global cybersecurity firm Lodestone, a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading specialist insurer Beazley specializing in incident response, digital forensics, offensive security, and threat detection, has named information security expert Alton Kizziah as its new Chief Executive Officer.

In his new role, Kizziah will focus on expanding the senior leadership team, adding specialized skills and expertise to extend the firm’s commitment to helping clients globally secure environments, detect threats, and respond to cyber incidents. In particular, Kizziah will be focused on establishing the platform, processes, and capacity to enable Lodestone to drive deeper engagement with existing Beazley clients, as well as develop Lodestone into an industry recognized first-choice for cyber incident preparedness and response.

Paul Bantick, Global Head of Cyber Risks at Beazley, said: “Lodestone is an increasingly important part of Beazley’s cyber ecosystem and we are pleased to have attracted someone with Alton’s experience to lead the company into its exciting next phase of development. Building and bringing together teams, driving industry innovation and creating service businesses are highlights of Alton’s experience. This will be invaluable as we grow Lodestone further, advancing ambitions to deliver the effective cyber security support that businesses across the United States and beyond increasingly need.”

An information security executive with 22 years of experience delivering successful security solutions to clients on a global scale, Kizziah comes to Lodestone from MGT Consulting Group, where he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager for the consultancy’s Technology Solutions Group. Prior to MGT, he held leadership positions with several preeminent security companies. A significant portion of his career has been spent in global roles, splitting time between the US and Europe.

“I’m thrilled to join the Beazley family to help Lodestone take the next step in its evolution,” said Kizziah. “Our first step will be to formalize our approach to deliver excellent outcomes more efficiently, while also preparing the organization for scale and growth.”

Mr. Kizziah is a veteran of the US Army and attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Kennesaw State University. He has held a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) credential for 15 years.

Lodestone Security LLC

Lodestone Security is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beazley plc. Lodestone provides computer security and cyber security consulting services. Lodestone does not provide insurance services and client information obtained by Lodestone is not shared with Beazley claims or underwriting. Likewise, client information obtained by Beazley claims or underwriting is not shared with Lodestone.

