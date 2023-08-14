LocumTenens.com Completes Acquisition of Inlightened

Nation’s Leading Locum Tenens Firm Expands to Meet Growing Clinician Demand for Flexible Gig Work





ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LocumTenens.com, part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies, today announced it has acquired Inlightened, a tech-enabled platform that connects innovative client companies to a network of vetted healthcare professionals (HCPs) providing on-demand consultation and expertise.

The merger brings together two powerful entities in the healthcare industry, combining Inlightened’s two-sided network of client companies and diverse expertise, with LocumTenens.com’s extensive pool of job-seeking clinicians. This strategic move creates new opportunities for both companies, significantly amplifying the capacity to advance innovation, and to give physicians and advanced practice providers opportunities for non-patient-facing gig work.

“ This alliance significantly enhances our ability to drive healthcare innovation, by harnessing the collective wisdom and experience of a vast array of healthcare professionals and key opinion leaders (KOLs),” said Shelli Pavone, president of Inlightened. “ This is more than an expansion. It is a transformation that will enable us to generate deeper insights, foster greater collaboration, and accelerate the pace of innovation in healthcare.”

In the healthcare sector, the gig economy is rapidly reshaping the traditional job landscape. Clinicians are increasingly seeking alternative ways of practicing medicine that align better with their individual preferences and schedules, and that provide autonomy and control that contributes to work-life balance. Through this acquisition, LocumTenens.com continues to empower clinicians to shape their careers on their own terms, while lending their skills and expertise in both patient-facing and non-patient-facing settings.

“ The acquisition of Inlightened reinforces our commitment to revolutionizing the way physicians and advanced practitioners approach their careers. By integrating Inlightened’s expert network, we will provide an even more robust platform, connecting clinicians with opportunities to lend expertise and drive innovation,” said Chris Franklin, president of LocumTenens.com. “ Together, we are building a dynamic platform where the brightest minds in healthcare converge to shape the future of healthcare.”

Inlightened will continue to operate as an independent entity under its existing leadership, retaining its brand identity and operational autonomy. This partnership will enable the company to tap into LocumTenens.com’s extensive network of clinicians to accelerate the process of healthcare insight generation.

About Inlightened

Shelli Pavone and Michelle Higginson are long-time commercial operators in the healthcare space. They founded Inlightened in 2019 to bridge the knowledge gap between the sector’s brightest minds and boldest innovators. The startup’s tech-enabled platform, launched in August 2020, connects client companies of all stages and sizes to a vetted network of healthcare professionals domestically and abroad. With an unprecedented focus on diversity, quality, and transparency, it is transforming the historically broken process of healthcare insight generation and facilitating collaboration to advance innovations for all.

Inlightened is the only SaaS marketplace of curated and engaged clinicians and healthcare professionals with a passion for helping industry clients succeed. In addition to being recognized among Forbes’ Inaugural Next 1000, Inlightened has been featured in Crunchbase, Forbes, and MedCity News. Its mission is to democratize access to quality healthcare expertise to advance innovation in the sector and promote solutions that impact everyone. Learn more at www.getinlightened.com.

About LocumTenens.com

LocumTenens.com specializes in optimizing healthcare staffing strategies with flexible, hybrid and temporary placement of physicians, advanced practice providers and psychologists through both onsite and telehealth services. As operators of the locum tenens industry’s most-visited job board, LocumTenens.com connects healthcare organizations with medical professionals to ensure patients have access to quality care. Founded in 1995, LocumTenens.com is a leader in the healthcare staffing industry and an employer of choice, placing clinicians who deliver care to more than seven million patients in over 4,000 healthcare facilities in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, LocumTenens.com is a Jackson Healthcare® company. Learn more at www.LocumTenens.com.

Contacts

Media:

Tommy Stubblefield



tommy.stubblefield@locumtenens.com

Michelle Higginson



michelle@getinlightened.com