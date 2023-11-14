LocatorX Tags Industry Veteran Laura Garrison as Next CTO, Advancing Its Intelligent IoT Platform

Garrison joins the executive team leading the technology strategy for future growth

LocatorX appoints Laura Garrison as its new Chief Technology Officer. With a distinguished career of transformative success, Garrison will drive the company's product strategy through its next phase of advancement and growth.





“As we continue to build out the team necessary to transition LocatorX into the world-class company that we are on track to become, we are fortunate to have someone with Laura’s combination of experience in both the aerospace and defense industry as well as with the Salesforce platform to develop and execute our technology roadmap,” commented Chester Kennedy, CEO at LocatorX.

LocatorX’s trusted intelligent IoT platform harnesses the power of the data it collects through the unique digital fingerprint it assigns to every individual product and/or asset. By leveraging the extensive amount of intelligence collected, companies are able to proactively engage through the entire product lifecycle, supply chain, and beyond. LocatorX specializes in IoT for MedTech, Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and Defense.

“While much of our success has been in the aerospace and defense industry, our ability to unlock additional capabilities for inventory and warehouse management solutions, as well as CRM and ERP applications, is a natural next step in our evolution. Laura’s experience in these core domains, combined with her passion for customer success and the energy she brings to the team, are paramount to generate additional value for our customers and our shareholders,” added Kennedy.

“I am thrilled to join LocatorX and leverage my background in Aerospace & Defense, Health IT and Salesforce to solve critical supply chain and logistics pain points for our customers. Chester and team have laid the groundwork for an impactful new phase for LocatorX,” commented Garrison. “I am very impressed with the capabilities of the platform and excited to unlock new potential opportunities for growth.”

Garrison joins LocatorX from Octo, an IBM Company where she was the strategic lead for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Digital Transformation Center. In this capacity she led a digital platform agnostic team and drove the roadmaps to support hundreds of thousands of users and 180+ custom applications. Prior, Garrison spent a decade with Lockheed Martin, supporting the F-35 Training Systems and STEM initiatives.

