LocatorX Names UPS Veteran Mike Jones as CFO

Jones joins the executive team strengthening strategic direction and bolstering investor relations

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LocatorX names Mike Jones as its next Chief Financial Officer. With an impressive financial career in supply chain, transportation, and logistics, Jones will join the executive team, further strengthening the company's strategic direction.





Jones, who will be replacing Eddie Northen, brings over 30 years of experience at UPS, spending time in multiple divisions including Airline, Package Operations, and Supply Chain. He served as VP of Investor Relations at UPS and was recognized as a Top IR Executive in the Transportation sector. Mike was also the CFO of UPS Global Freight Forwarding, which included Air and Ocean Freight and Brokerage Services, and UPS Airlines, one of the largest worldwide cargo airlines.

“Mike’s past roles in Investor Relations as well as CFO of both UPS Supply Chain and UPS Airlines will add tremendous knowledge and experience to our executive team which aligns very well with our roadmap as we prepare to further accelerate our growth. Eddie has demonstrated tremendous passion for executing our growth strategy and his proven leadership has strengthened our financial foundations and positioned us for our next phase of growth,” commented Chester Kennedy, CEO at LocatorX. “I look forward to working with Mike as we continue to build our company with a focus on creating value for our customers and our shareholders.”

Jones added, “I am excited to join the team. The leadership’s deep industry expertise, coupled with valuable strategic partnerships, position LocatorX for significant growth opportunities. LocatorX solves the challenges and fills significant gaps in the supply chain. I look forward to being part of its bright future.”

LocatorX’s trusted Supply Chain Intelligence Platform harnesses the power of the data it collects through the unique digital fingerprint it assigns to every individual product and/or asset. By leveraging the extensive amount of intelligence collected, companies can proactively engage through the entire product lifecycle, supply chain, and beyond. LocatorX specializes in MedTech, Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and Defense. The LocatorX platform is a standalone solution or can be integrated with CRM, ERP, and WMS applications as well as available to sit natively within Salesforce and available as an app on AppExchange.



