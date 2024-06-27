LocatorX Named SupplyTech Breakthroughs’ “Asset Tracking Software of the Year”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

ORLANDO, Florida–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AssetTracking—LocatorX today announced it has received “Asset Tracking Software of the Year” in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.





LocatorX’s trusted Supply Chain Intelligence Platform harnesses the power of the data it collects to offer a comprehensive asset tracking solution across the entire supply chain. The platform provides 360-degree, real-time visibility and connected insights to locate and track an organization’s mobile and fixed assets, anywhere in the world.

Key features include:

A Patented LX Digital Fingerprint that creates a unique identifier for every asset, allowing them to be tracked throughout their lifecycle and provides robust data to facilitate predictive analytics for the next best actions.

Data collected is stored in a blockchain-like structure ensuring security, authenticity, and provenance to combat counterfeit products entering the supply chain.

Unique iQR codes that provide an additional level of security.

Hardware agnostic so that it can leverage an array of sensors including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Near Field Communication (NFC), Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN), and GPS.

The LocatorX platform is a standalone solution or can be integrated with existing CRM, ERP, and WMS applications. It is also available to sit natively within Salesforce and available on AppExchange. LocatorX specializes in MedTech, Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and Defense.

“LocatorX aims to solve visibility and authenticity supply chain challenges. Our goal is to ensure companies can develop and deliver products with confidence. Typically, those responsible for asset tracking are forced into one method of tracking – we understand the need for flexibility and efficiency. We also understand the power of the data goes beyond knowing only location,” said Chester Kennedy, CEO, LocatorX. “Our team brings decades of experience in the technologies required to not only securely track assets, but also gather additional data that can be leveraged to unlock additional processes and predictive actions using AI solutions and workflows. We are honored to be recognized by SupplyTech Breakthrough. We will continue to develop new techniques such as cutting-edge, solid-state, location tracking, digital customer engagement, and counterfeit detection capabilities.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“LocatorX helps businesses manage their assets more effectively, protect their brand, and engage with customers’ post-purchase. Tracking assets is a critical aspect of any business but 80% of companies are unable to effectively do so. Mobile assets are best tracked differently than those that sit in the same spot, with movable assets requiring near real-time tracking to keep them secure,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “LocatorX is solving the supply chain problem. It’s a pleasure to recognize them with the ‘Asset Tracking Software of the Year’ award. Their strong reputation for asset tracking and management is a result of technological innovation that ensures companies can develop and deliver their product with confidence.”

About LocatorX

LocatorX is the global provider of truth. Its trusted Supply Chain Intelligence Platform harnesses the power of the data it collects through the patented LX Digital Fingerprint assigned to each individual product and/or asset. By leveraging the extensive amount of intelligence collected, companies can proactively engage through the entire product lifecycle, supply chain, and beyond. LocatorX specializes in MedTech, Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and Defense. The LocatorX platform is a standalone solution or can be integrated with CRM, ERP, and WMS applications. It is also available to sit natively within Salesforce and available on AppExchange.

For more information visit www.locatorx.com

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies, and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

