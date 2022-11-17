LocatorX Appoints Chirag Patel, President of Bamboo Rose, to Advisory Board

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LocatorX, an Internet of Things platform company that powers tag, track, and trace solutions for its customers across industries, announced today the appointment of Chirag Patel to its Advisory Board.

Chirag Patel is President of Bamboo Rose, an industry-leading multi-enterprise product and supply chain platform connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. Previously, Chirag has held executive positions at TradeStone and Manhattan Associates.

“We are very pleased to have Chirag in this advisory role and will leverage his expertise in supply chain management, product lifecycle management, and demand planning,” said Scott Fletcher, President and CEO. “Chirag is a great resource as we expand LocatorX’s solution suite to encompass the retail industry product lifecycle and supply chain.”

“It is more critical now than ever, especially in retail, to track and understand in depth the journey a product goes through from source to consumer. This enables the ability to track inventory movement status, availability, shrinkage or loss, returns and proactively manage potential disruptions,” said Patel. “I am extremely excited to partner with and provide insights to the LocatorX team, helping them further optimize the retail value chain.”

For more information about Chirag Patel and the entire LocatorX team, visit https://www.locatorx.com/.

About LocatorX

LocatorX provides accurate, flexible and inexpensive tracking technology to retailers, manufacturers and distributors across a variety of industries. Founded with technology discovered at the University of Oxford, LocatorX has innovated cutting-edge technologies in the areas of location tracking, solid-state electronics and counterfeit detection.

