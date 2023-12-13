LocatorX Announces Intelligent IoT Platform Availability on Salesforce AppExchange

LocatorX’s customers can now benefit from a global tracking and tracing solution that is built natively on the Salesforce platform

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRM–LocatorX today announced it has launched LocatorX for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to take global, real-time tracking and tracing of products and assets to the next level. The intelligent IoT platform provides a unique digital fingerprint to all assets in the product lifecycle, supply chain and beyond, giving a true 360-degree view of the individual product and/or asset.





LocatorX for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://sforce.co/3Gy3vsh.

LocatorX for Salesforce

Designed to sit natively within the Salesforce platform, LocatorX goes beyond a track and trace solution. By combining its tag and data intelligence with existing customer data, LocatorX unlocks additional value through identifying insights that could be leveraged to proactively engage throughout the entire product lifecycle and supply chain process.

LocatorX also removes the hardware barriers. It is the single source to supply the best-of-breed hardware to meet specific tracking needs including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), LoRaWAN, and GPS all in one single Salesforce view.

Comments on the News

“We are excited to announce our integration with Salesforce. We identified a need for providing a cost-effective solution that simplifies the way customers can collect data from IoT devices and unlock hidden value in the supply chain. By harnessing the extensive amount of data and leveraging Salesforce’s AI capabilities, customers can realize efficiencies quickly through a single application,” commented Chester Kennedy, CEO, LocatorX.

“We are thrilled to offer our intelligent IoT solution on Salesforce AppExchange. LocatorX for Salesforce gives customers the flexibility to leverage Salesforce’s easy-to-use interface, enable additional analytics, as well as quickly extend the capabilities of the robust LocatorX platform,” said Laura Garrison, CTO, LocatorX.

“LocatorX is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by unlocking additional tracking data and providing actionable insights,” said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

