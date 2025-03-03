LocaliQ Announces George Schoenstein as Chief Marketing Officer

Schoenstein brings over 20 years of experience to the pioneering DMS platform

NEW YORK, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LocaliQ, Gannett Co., Inc.’s (NYSE: GCI) Digital Marketing Solutions (DMS) business, welcomes George Schoenstein as he joins the DMS Leadership Team as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer today. Schoenstein will spearhead the platform’s marketing initiatives and accelerate the company’s growth trajectory. He will report directly to LocaliQ General Manager Bill Scanlon.

“I am eager to bring my vision for enhancing LocaliQ’s brand presence in the digital marketing industry to life in this new role,” said George Schoenstein. “I look forward to leading the talented and high-performing marketing team at LocaliQ in advancing AI-powered tools for all businesses.”

Schoenstein brings decades of experience driving business growth, transforming go-to-market strategies and leading brands to success. He most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at EverCo, a SaaS startup focused on AI solutions that enhance customer engagement, efficiency, and retention. He was also Chief Marketing Officer at Fusion Connect and has held senior marketing leadership positions at CompuCom, DXC Technology, and KPMG. Recognized for AI-enabling B2B SaaS and technology marketing, elevating customer experience, and driving impactful business outcomes, Schoenstein is known for fostering collaborative environments that drive harmony, innovation, and efficiency.

“This role requires a spirited leader with a proven track record of fostering growth and ensuring valuable brand presence in the digital marketing industry, and George fits the bill,” said LocaliQ’s General Manager, Bill Scanlon. “I am confident that DMS Marketing will make an even larger impact in innovation this year, which will set us up for success in enhancing the customer experience. We are excited for this next chapter for LocaliQ, under George’s leadership and alongside the latest developments from our proprietary AI marketing platform Dash.”

Schoenstein holds a Master’s of Business Administration from Drexel University and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. Through our trusted brands, including the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations, including our network of local properties, in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom, we provide essential journalism, local content, and digital experiences to audiences and businesses. We deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, supports small and medium-sized businesses with innovative digital marketing products and solutions.

ABOUT LOCALIQ

LocaliQ is an end-to-end, AI-powered marketing platform used by local businesses across the country to attract, convert and retain customers. A subsidiary of Gannett Co., Inc (NYSE: GCI), LocaliQ has the local trust to evolve the way business owners reach the audiences that matter most. LocaliQ's proprietary AI technology leverages data and insights to optimize cross-channel marketing and deliver relevant messages to consumers with a robust suite that incorporates AI lead management and digital agents, marketing automation, omnichannel campaign management, advanced reporting and insight tools. In this digital world, we're on a mission to keep businesses thriving to empower the communities we serve. For more information, visit www.localiq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements relating to whether the transaction will enable Gannett to reduce its leverage, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “ongoing,” “future” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially and/or significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, see the risks and other factors detailed in “Item 3. Key Information - Risk Factors” in Gannett’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Gannett’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Gannett’s other filings with the SEC, in each case as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Gannett disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Lark-Marie Antón

Chief Communications Officer

(646) 906-4087

lark@gannett.com

Heather Gidaly

Senior Director, Communications

(845) 304-3282

hgidaly@gannett.com