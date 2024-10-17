Home Business Wire LoanPro Launches Smart Verify Tool for KYB/KYC and Ongoing Monitoring
Business Wire

LoanPro Launches Smart Verify Tool for KYB/KYC and Ongoing Monitoring

di Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LoanPro, the modern lending and credit platform, announced today the launch of Smart Verify, a new suite of data solutions that integrate third-party data sources into their platform for rapid identity verification and ongoing monitoring for business and consumer accounts.


In today’s volatile market and ever-shifting regulatory landscape, financial institutions and other credit providers rely on outdated third-party data to make informed decisions when managing accounts in their portfolio. In many cases, failing to collect and verify data could put them at odds with regulatory requirements. Collecting and using the data, however, proves difficult on legacy platforms, with data siloed between different systems and requiring manual action to retrieve and document it.

LoanPro’s integrated data solutions will bolster clients’ compliance strategies and provide additional protection against credit risk, all without compromising operational efficiency. With Smart Verify, LoanPro customers can streamline and simplify their processes for account-disrupting events, such as bankruptcies, deaths, or lawsuits. Without these data tools, a lender trying to comply with the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) or Military Lending Act (MLA) would need to either request documentation from their customer or manually search for proof of their enlistment and active-duty status. LoanPro’s SCRA/MLA Verify streamlines this process into a one-click action, offering instant verification that benefits both the borrower and lender.

The new data solutions connect LoanPro’s platform to a wide range of trusted information, including government sources like the Department of Defense, Social Security Administration, and court records from countless jurisdictions across the United States. Data from these sources seamlessly integrate into LoanPro’s platform, implementing one-click tools that allow their clients to perform ongoing monitoring and ad hoc verifications without wasting their agents’ time on data entry or navigating other systems.

Colton Pond, LoanPro’s CMO, remarked on the new release. “The data is of course invaluable, but just as important is the direct connection to your credit platform. With LoanPro Smart Verify, credit and lending providers have a scalable and adaptive way to leverage this data in their everyday processes, replacing three to six vendors with a single, holistic solution. This allows them to simultaneously reduce risk, drive performance across their portfolio, and increase operational efficiency.”

About LoanPro

LoanPro is the market-leading modern lending and credit platform enabling lenders to innovate quicker, driving account growth while optimizing operational efficiency. Today, 600+ financial organizations use LoanPro to holistically upgrade their borrower, agent, and back-office experiences. LoanPro’s mission of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance currently is enabled through its composable architecture, allowing lenders to enhance their origination, servicing, payments, collections, all built on the foundation of a modern lending core. Learn more at Loanpro.io.

Contacts

Media Contact
Spencer McWilliams

spencer.mcwilliams@loanpro.io

Articoli correlati

Unity 6 Launches Globally: Next-Gen Game Development Platform Delivers Enhanced Performance and Stability

Business Wire Business Wire -
Unity 6 Enables Developers to Innovate through Better Performance, More Stability, and Deeper Long-Term Support SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#gamedev--Unity (NYSE: U),...
Continua a leggere

Upfront Joins athenahealth Marketplace to Unlock More Operational Value and Revenue for Healthcare Enterprises

Business Wire Business Wire -
This new integration facilitates higher patient volumes and revenue growth for healthcare providers CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upfront Healthcare, the technology company behind...
Continua a leggere

eClinicalWorks Image AI Assistant Saves York Primary Care Over an Hour Per Day on Managing Incoming Faxes

Business Wire Business Wire -
The advanced AI technology is pivotal in helping detect document types and streamlining patient matching WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php