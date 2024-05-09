loanDepot Supports STEM Education With Lab Overhaul for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

STEM lab and Whisper Room officially open to serve as an inspiring place for kids and teens to follow their interests in science, technology, engineering and math

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HomeMeansEverything–loanDepot, Inc. (“LDI” or “Company”) (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership, today announced the completion of the newly renovated and expanded STEM lab at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas’ (BGCD) Oak Cliff branch, which was funded by its 2022 Major League Baseball “Home Means Everything” RBI campaign. Functioning as the central hub for STEM initiatives across Dallas, the revamped lab will offer kids and teens access to invaluable resources and opportunities for growth.





The STEM lab was unveiled with a ribbon cutting ceremony last night, where kids and teens from the Club had the opportunity to test out the new equipment and perform an experiment with the help of members of loanDepot’s Plano-based Information Technology team.

“loanDepot is dedicated to making a positive difference in the communities where we live and work,” said loanDepot SVP of Software Engineering, Sangeeth Ponathil, who participated in the ribbon cutting event. “This project holds special significance for us, as it supports the development of the next generation of IT professionals right here in our own backyard. We’re proud to have contributed to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Dallas, creating a safe environment that inspires kids and teens to explore their interests in STEM and cultivate the skills needed for fulfilling careers in STEM related fields.”

The Oak Cliff Club’s STEM lab transformation included the creation of a new “Whisper Room” designed for audio and video content creation. Additionally, the lab was equipped with modern technology and tools needed for a variety of programs including robotics, computer learning, Esports, and a host of other tech capabilities for the kids and teens it serves.

“It can be hard to keep kids’ attention these days, especially as they get older,” said Karen Tan, BGCD President & CEO. “With this revamped STEM lab and the new whisper room, we’re able to offer even more engaging programs to keep our kids and teens interested and excited while getting them thinking and expanding their minds. These new facilities will not only elevate the learning experience, but also empower young minds with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s tech-driven world. We’re thankful to loanDepot helping bring this project to life.”

As an integral part of BGCD, the STEM lab will help further the nonprofit’s mission to help young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a leading provider of lending solutions that make the American dream of homeownership more accessible and achievable for all, especially the increasingly diverse communities of first-time homebuyers, through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life’s most complex transactions. Since its launch in 2010, the company has been recognized as an innovator, using its industry-leading technology to deliver a superior customer experience. Our digital-first approach makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the largest non-bank lenders in the country, loanDepot and its mellohome operating unit offer an integrated platform of lending, loan servicing, real estate and home services that support customers along their entire homeownership journey. Headquartered in Southern California and with hundreds of local market offices nationwide, loanDepot’s passionate team is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of their customers every day.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

For almost 60 years Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas has provided life-changing services to more than a quarter of a million youth in Dallas and surrounding areas. BGCD’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Programming in three core areas meets the diverse needs and interests of their thousands of Club members, ages 6-18. These core areas include academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit bgcdallas.org.

Contacts

Jonathan Fine



VP, Public Relations



(781) 248-3963



jfine@loandepot.com