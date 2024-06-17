loanDepot Promotes Viviana Abarca to Managing Director – Mortgage Lending Operations

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HomeMeansEverything–loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI), (together with its subsidiaries, “loanDepot” or the “Company”), a leading provider of lending solutions that make the American dream of homeownership more accessible and achievable for all, today announced it has promoted Viviana Abarca to the position of managing director of mortgage lending operations. Abarca, who will report directly to loanDepot President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Martell, will join the Company’s Executive Committee. She will be based in loanDepot’s Phoenix-area operations hub.









Abarca is a seasoned mortgage professional who, over the past eleven years, has held a series of leadership positions with increasing responsibility at loanDepot. She most recently served as Executive Vice President of Lending Operations. In her new role, Abarca will be responsible for leading loanDepot’s loan processing, underwriting and closing operations.

Abarca’s promotion is in line with the Company’s previously announced Vision 2025 strategic plan, which focuses on four main areas: First, transforming our originations business to drive purchase money transactions with an expanded emphasis on purpose driven lending. Second, investing in profitable growth-generating initiatives and critical business operating platforms and processes to support operating leverage and best-in-class quality and delivery. Third, aggressively right sizing our cost structure to address current and future projected market conditions. And fourth, optimizing and simplifying our organizational structure.

“Building a world-class operations team is an integral part of our Vision 2025 strategic plan. I cannot think of anyone better than Viviana to take our operational capabilities to the next level in the coming years to support accelerated growth and durable stakeholder value creation. Viviana is a consummate professional with an exceptional ability to achieve challenging objectives in all business cycles. As we advance our Vision 2025 plan, under Viviana’s leadership in lending operations we will continue to invest in automation to drive operating leverage, develop new customer-facing tools and functionality, and implement operational and structural changes to optimize and streamline our operations and position loanDepot for long-term success,” said Martell.

Added Abarca, “We have a phenomenal team, a phenomenal platform, and an exciting opportunity to take our existing operational excellence to the next level. We will continue to strive to exceed the expectations of our customers and deliver a best-in-class experience to our origination partners. This is critical work that will support the growth and success of loanDepot as we pivot into the next cycle.”

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a leading provider of lending solutions that make the American dream of homeownership more accessible and achievable for all, especially the increasingly diverse communities of first-time homebuyers, through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life’s most complex transactions. Since its launch in 2010, the company has been recognized as an innovator, using its industry-leading technology to deliver a superior customer experience. Our digital-first approach makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the largest non-bank lenders in the country, loanDepot and its mellohome operating unit offer an integrated platform of lending, loan servicing, real estate and home services that support customers along their entire homeownership journey. Headquartered in Southern California and with hundreds of local market offices nationwide, loanDepot’s passionate team is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of their customers every day.

