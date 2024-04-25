loanDepot Names Jeff Wilkish Regional Vice President for New England

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HomeMeansEverything–loanDepot, Inc. (“LDI” or “Company”) (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership, has appointed Jeff Wilkish to be its Regional Vice President for New England, managing a geography that includes New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont.





“In line with our Vision 2025 plan, we are continuously recruiting top talent,” said loanDepot Executive Vice President John Bianchi. “As we considered how to fill this critical leadership position, we looked for someone who is both an exceptional developer of originator talent, and also part of the fabric of New England. A native New Englander, Jeff fits the bill all around. He is deeply involved with the regional Realtor, builder and mortgage communities and has built an impressive, two-decade track record leading top-producing teams. One of his core strengths is helping his team to achieve their career best. I couldn’t be more excited about marrying Jeff’s particular strengths with those of our amazing team.”

Most recently, Wilkish spent seven years as a sales leader at Movement Mortgage, leading and growing top-producing originator talent in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Prior to that he held sales leadership positions at Primary Residential Mortgage, Guaranteed Rate, and First Financial Mortgage.

Added LDI Mortgage President Jeff Walsh, “Since our acquisition of Mortgage Master in 2015, New England has been a critical market for loanDepot’s vision of the future. Jeff’s expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position and grow in this critical market.”

