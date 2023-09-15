loanDepot Names Industry Veteran Dan Hanson as Executive Director of Enterprise Partnerships and Acquisitions

Appointment supports company’s strategic Vision 2025 plan, which calls for investing in profitable growth-generating initiatives

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HomeMeansEverything–loanDepot, Inc. (“LDI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI), one of the country’s leading non-bank mortgage lenders, today announced it has appointed industry veteran Dan Hanson to a newly-created role as executive director of enterprise partnerships and acquisitions.









Hanson will be responsible for developing new revenue-generating opportunities, including national referral relationships and acquisitions. In close collaboration with the company’s senior leadership team, he will also work to expand loanDepot’s existing portfolio of programs and partnerships (outside of the company’s successful joint venture channel), including its innovative employer benefits program and its Lender Express offering, which provides a robust menu of mortgage products to credit unions and other financial institutions seeking to offer additional products to better serve their customers.

“Through the execution of our Vision 2025 plan, we’ve done the hard work to ensure we can continue to address the impacts of the current market downturn and still invest in our platform,” said LDI Mortgage President Jeff Walsh. “This includes driving growth through accretive acquisitions, referral relationships and other strategic partnerships. Our scale, marketing prowess, industry-leading tech stack and strong cash reserves all position us well for the next chapter of our history, and Dan will play a critical role in driving our growth and success.”

Hanson joined loanDepot in 2011 and has served the company in a variety of leadership roles, including executive director of in-market production. He brings nearly 40 years of mortgage experience and industry relationships to this new position.

Walsh added, “Dan is an accomplished leader with a long history of nurturing strong industry relationships with builder partners, mortgage industry professionals, real estate firms and even competitors. He is the right leader for this role, and we look forward to his success.”

Dan Hanson can be reached at dhanson@loandepot.com.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI; NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the homeownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation’s largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life’s most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

LDI-IR

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Gerhard Erdelji



Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



(949) 822-4074



gerdelji@loandepot.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Anderson



Senior Vice President, Communications & Public Relations



(949) 822-4024



rebeccaanderson@loandepot.com