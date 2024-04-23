loanDepot, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 7, 2024

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LDI #LDI–loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) (together with its subsidiaries, “loanDepot” or the “Company”), a leading provider of lending solutions that make the American dream of homeownership more accessible and achievable for all, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on May 7, 2024, after market close.





Management will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on loanDepot’s investor relations website, investors.loandepot.com. The call will include a review of the quarterly results followed by a question and answer session.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, Conference ID: 9881136. Attendees should call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. A webcast can also be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/481232474.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

For more information about loanDepot, please visit the Company’s investor relations website: investors.loandepot.com.

About loanDepot:

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a leading provider of lending solutions that make the American dream of homeownership more accessible and achievable for all, especially the increasingly diverse communities of first-time homebuyers, through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life’s most complex transactions. Since its launch in 2010, the company has been recognized as an innovator, using its industry-leading technology to deliver a superior customer experience. Our digital-first approach makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the largest non-bank lenders in the country, loanDepot and its mellohome operating unit offer an integrated platform of lending, loan servicing, real estate and home services that support customers along their entire homeownership journey. Headquartered in Southern California and with hundreds of local market offices nationwide, loanDepot’s passionate team is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of their customers every day.

LDI-IR

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Gerhard Erdelji



Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



(949) 822-4074



gerdelji@loandepot.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Anderson



Senior Vice President, Strategic Communications and Public Relations



(949) 822-4024



rebeccaanderson@loandepot.com