loanDepot CISO Mike Brown Honored with HousingWire’s 2024 Tech Trendsetters Award

Accolade recognizes the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HomeMeansEverything–loanDepot, Inc. (“LDI” or “Company”) (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of products and services that power the homeownership journey, announced that Chief Information Security Officer Mike Brown has received HousingWire’s 2024 Tech Trendsetters award, recognizing the most impactful and innovative technology leaders in the housing economy. “Tech Trendsetters are made up of the top product and technology leaders who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market” according to the outlet.





“loanDepot was founded with a vision to be an innovative, customer-focused mortgage lender powered by technology—a vision that Mike and his team help us drive forward every day,” said loanDepot Chief Information Officer George Brady. “He is a forward-looking leader who combines a passion for his work with a keen sense of what’s next in this rapidly evolving field. We’re proud to see Mike, and by extension his entire organization, recognized for their dedication and commitment.”

Through his comprehensive approach to cybersecurity, Brown plays a pivotal role in protecting loanDepot. By championing forward-thinking security measures and partnerships, Brown and his team are not only safeguarding loanDepot’s customers and employees, but also setting a new standard for innovation in the housing industry, ensuring that technology advancements closely align with security to protect customers and business operations alike.

“It’s an honor to support loanDepot in our cybersecurity efforts, ensuring we can provide the best possible experience to our customers for the entirety of their homeownership journey,” said Brown. “This award acknowledges our dedicated team—it truly takes a village to protect our company in today’s evolving tech landscape.”

About loanDepot

At loanDepot (NYSE: LDI), we know home means everything. That’s why we are on a mission to support homeowners with a suite of products and services that fuel the American Dream. Our portfolio of digital-first home purchase, home refinance and home equity lending products make homeownership more accessible, achievable, and rewarding, especially for the increasingly diverse communities of first-time homebuyers we serve. Headquartered in Southern California with local market offices nationwide, loanDepot and its sister real estate and home services company, mellohome, are dedicated to helping customers put down roots and bring dreams to life – all while building stronger communities and a better tomorrow.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Jonathan Fine



VP, Public Relations



(781) 248-3963



jfine@loandepot.com