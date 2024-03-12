loanDepot and Miami Marlins Foundation Continue Support for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade Through “Runs Scored” Program

The Official Naming Rights partner of the home of the Miami Marlins, as well as the team’s Official Mortgage Provider, pledges $50 for every Marlins run scored at loanDepot park in 2024

Supports Marlins Nike Jr. RBI little league program for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami Dade’s Northwest Club in Liberty City for fourth consecutive year

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HomeMeansEverything–loanDepot, Inc. (“LDI” or “Company”) (NYSE: LDI), the Official Naming Rights partner of the home of the Miami Marlins and the Official Mortgage Provider of the team, has announced the return of its “Runs Scored” program with the Miami Marlins Foundation. For the fourth consecutive year, the organizations are pledging $50 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade for every Marlins run scored at loanDepot park.





Runs Scored supports the Marlins Nike Jr. RBI little league program, an invitational sports-based youth program designed to promote interest in baseball, softball, academic achievement, and social responsibility in underserved areas of South Florida.

“It’s both an honor and a joy to contribute to the strength of the communities where Team loanDepot lives and works,” said loanDepot Chief Administrative Officer TJ Freeborn. “As we enter our fourth season of partnership with the Marlins, we’re excited to continue collaborating with the Foundation to create even more opportunities for kids in South Florida. loanDepot park holds a special place in our hearts as our home away from home, and the Boys & Girls Clubs provide a similar sanctuary for kids in the community, which makes Runs Scored all the more special to us.”

Funds donated through Runs Scored support the maintenance and growth of teams at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Northwest Club in Liberty City. In its inaugural season, the program allowed for the creation of two baseball and softball teams for 30 kids, which has expanded to 40 kids heading into the 2024 spring season.

“The game of baseball extends far beyond the field – it provides an incredible way for kids to learn valuable skills around leadership and teamwork that can support their lifelong success,” said Marlins Chief Commercial Officer David Oxfeld. “Despite the pure, timeless nature of the sport, it’s not easily accessible to many kids in underserved areas of the city, and as we work to change this, we’re so grateful to have a partner in loanDepot who shares our passion for the community – and supporting the next generation of Marlins. Come March 28, our fans will have another reason to make some noise in loanDepot park as every Marlin who crosses the plate will rack up more big wins for Boys & Girls Clubs.”

loanDepot’s commitment to the South Florida community extends beyond Runs Scored, as the Company also presents the Marlins Salute and Serve Days, which honors active and retired military personnel, veterans, fire rescue personnel, members of the police department and health care professionals by offering complimentary tickets to select Marlins’ home games throughout the season.

