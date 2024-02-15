Loan Specialist S-Kreditpartner Leverages Regnology’s Rcloud for Enhanced Regulatory Compliance

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud–Regnology, a software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions, today announced that its customer, S-Kreditpartner, a leading provider of personal and automotive loans and a subsidiary of Landesbank Berlin AG and Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG, has announced that it has signed on to use Regnology’s Rcloud solutions.





Regnology’s Rcloud platform, launched in partnership with Google Cloud in 2022, provides augmented regulatory reporting solutions leveraging the power of Google Cloud’s infrastructure that can seamlessly adapt to evolving regulatory environments.

The Rcloud platform delivers elastic scalability along with reliable and fast report submission and always up-to-date reporting data and software, offering all the benefits of a modern regulatory-as-a-service solution. Going beyond standard cloud frameworks, Rcloud offers improved deployment and infrastructure-as-code services, run and change management automation, and additional benefits including self-service via the Regnology Cloud portal, and future-proofed architecture for additional services and products. With a CO2-neutral deployment and twice the energy efficiency compared to conventional data centers, Rcloud also makes a significant contribution to Regnology’s ESG commitment.

Over 200 banks from 20 countries have transitioned their regulatory reporting to Rcloud within the past six months alone. “We are proud to be one of the pioneers in the banking sector to embrace public cloud to build a more flexible, resilient and sustainable regulatory reporting infrastructure,” said Jörg Geisler, Head of Banking Control at S-Kreditpartner.

“S-Kreditpartner’s step highlights the regulatory reporting sector’s continuing adoption of the cloud amidst the shift from traditional, on-premise infrastructure solutions,” said Maciej Piechocki, Chief Revenue Officer of Regnology. “By working with Google Cloud on AI initiatives, we are unlocking the potential for our customers to fully tap into the transformative potential of innovation. Together, we aim to redefine how financial institutions approach regulatory compliance in the future.”

About S-Kreditpartner

S-Kreditpartner is a subsidiary of Landesbank Berlin and Deutsche Leasing and was founded in 2011. Today they have more than 660 employees and support partners and their customers with a loan portfolio of around 11 billion euros, as of June 2023. As a central network partner, S-Kreditpartner strengthens the savings banks and guarantees consumers security and reliability when it comes to loans.

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to bring safety and stability to the financial markets. With an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting and more than 35,000 financial institutions, 70 regulators, international organizations, and tax authorities relying on our solutions to process their regulatory reporting data, we’re uniquely positioned to bring greater data quality, efficiency, and cost savings to all market participants. With over 900 employees in 16 offices and a unified data ingestion model powering our work, our clients can quickly implement and derive value from our solutions and easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes. Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology. The company is on a continued organic and external growth path, building up as one of the world’s most recognized global regulatory reporting powerhouses.

