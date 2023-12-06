Living Security Expands Access to Human Risk Management Platform with Unify Go

Unify Go Provides Free Access to the Industry’s Leading Human Risk Management Platform, Providing Visibility into Employee Risk Across Security Training, Phishing, and Email Security

Unify Go builds upon and extends beyond security awareness, training, and phishing. Rather than focusing on compliance-based outcomes such as click and completion rates, Unify Go enables security teams to identify areas of the workforce that are most susceptible to social engineering, such as phishing, based on actual email behavior rather than phishing simulations alone.

While security teams continue to improve visibility into security events across infrastructure and data, correlating disparate events to individual people or programs remains a significant challenge. Living Security Unify aggregates data and events across the cybersecurity technology stack, showing granular employee-level risk.

Unify Go works with the most popular identity, training, phishing, and email security tools with API integrations to dozens of tools, including Proofpoint, KnowBe4, Cofense, Microsoft, Mimecast, Abnormal Security, and more.

“Phishing and social engineering attacks are still one of the greatest risks to organizations,” said Drew Rose, CSO of Living Security. “By leveraging event and behavior data from our joint integrations, Unify Go enables dynamic email security policies to be applied in real-time, including which emails to quarantine and inspect for malicious threats. Unify Go empowers any company to start their human risk management journey in a high-impact, low-cost way.”

Unify Go shifts security training from a one-size-fits-all to a targeted and outcome-based approach. It delivers action plans to members of the workforce that need it most. This includes highly targeted individuals, new hires, contractors with poor phishing hygiene, repeat phishing offenders with elevated permissions, and more.

Living Security’s Unify platform makes it easy for security teams to implement risk-based management in their organizations by combining the following features:

Intelligence Engine: This engine ingests, aggregates, and correlates event, device, and identity data across existing IT and security tools that build a dynamic risk profile of every member of the workforce

This engine ingests, aggregates, and correlates event, device, and identity data across existing IT and security tools that build a dynamic risk profile of every member of the workforce Human Risk Operations Center (HROC): The HROC unites the Security Operations Center ( SOC ), Security Awareness and Training (SAT), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) teams by providing them with granular dashboards and lenses into human risk and insider threats.

The HROC unites the Security Operations Center ( ), Security Awareness and Training (SAT), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) teams by providing them with granular dashboards and lenses into human risk and insider threats. Human Risk Index (HRI): This proprietary, patent-pending algorithm sorts individuals and groups into five distinct levels of risk. The model considers hundreds of criteria and behavior data points across existing IT and security tools.

This proprietary, patent-pending algorithm sorts individuals and groups into five distinct levels of risk. The model considers hundreds of criteria and behavior data points across existing IT and security tools. Action Plans: Security teams can generate tailored, risk-based action plans focused on specific behaviors across location, department, or segment

“While SAT has played a vital role in educating about potential cyber threats and best practices to ensure safety, it has become more evident over time that security teams cannot solely rely on this training to address the complexity of modern security risks,” said Steve King, SVP and Managing Director at ISMG and CyberEd. “The three base tenets of HRM are SAT, Phishing Simulation, and Email Security. Unify Go enables organizations to take the first, most critical step in shifting from legacy SAT to managing human risk.”

Unify Go is the entry point to Living Security’s Unify Platform, the leading Human Risk Management Platform. The complete Unify Platform extends human risk management from email and phishing, including correlated insights from a company’s existing account compromise (password), data loss, and malware solutions.

Test drive Living Security Unify Go here. Or learn more about Unify Go by signing up for our January 10th webcast, How to Shift from Security Awareness to Human Risk Management.

About Living Security

Living Security, the global leader in human risk management, transforms human risk into proactive defense by quantifying human risk to engage humans with relevant content and communications to change human behavior truly. Living Security solves the challenges of human risk through risk identification, awareness and training, and risk reduction, all through an integrated platform. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations, including Mastercard, Verizon, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, and Hewlett-Packard. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

