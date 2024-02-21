Home Business Wire LiveRamp to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
LiveRamp to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced that its CEO Scott Howe and CFO Lauren Dillard will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 5th at 8:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 a.m. ET.


Links to the live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on LiveRamp’s investor relations website.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and enterprise identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.liveramp.com.

Drew Borst

LiveRamp Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com

