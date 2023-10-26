LiveRamp to Discuss Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data collaboration platform, today announced that its fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings release will be issued on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 after the financial markets close. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT.





Please use this link to register in advance for the conference call. Upon registering, an email will be sent to you providing the dial-in number and access code for the conference call. If you live in a region not listed, select “All Other Locations” and a toll-free international number will be provided.

In the 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, you may access the conference call by using the access information provided in the registration email.

A live webcast will be accessible to all interested parties through the Investor Relations website.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and enterprise identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.liveramp.com.

