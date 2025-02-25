LiveRamp Pioneers Cross-Media Intelligence, Transforming Measurement for the Modern Marketer

Part of LiveRamp’s Data Collaboration Platform, this groundbreaking solution delivers the first truly unified, de-duplicated view across channels and media partners — eliminating guesswork and empowering marketers with the most robust, actionable intelligence to maximize ROI.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today announced Cross-Media Intelligence, a first-of-its-kind capability that enables marketers to better measure and optimize campaigns anywhere their customers are. LiveRamp’s Cross-Media Intelligence, now available in the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform, is the premier solution for next-generation cross-media measurement, unifying insights across partners and datasets, and delivering actionable, repeatable insights with unmatched speed and precision. With Cross-Media Intelligence, marketers can access unified, deduplicated reporting across screens and platforms for the first time.

LiveRamp’s platform enables customers to create business value by providing data access and collaboration across its extensive network. LiveRamp’s October platform updates empowered clients, including more than 30 top media networks, with increased speed, efficiency, and new capabilities.

Now, LiveRamp is introducing Cross-Media Intelligence, which enables marketers to collaborate across all their partners and datasets in one unified place, with repeatable, scalable, and flexible reporting. All customers can now benefit from:

Unprecedented campaign visibility. LiveRamp’s best-in-class network of collaboration partners – as well as comprehensive integration with publisher networks, DSPs, and log-level data – unlock a groundbreaking, unified view of campaign performance. For the first time, customers can access de-duplicated, truly cross-media measurement via a clean room, powering unified reporting based on first-party data, and leading to better insights and more effective investments.

LiveRamp’s best-in-class network of collaboration partners – as well as comprehensive integration with publisher networks, DSPs, and log-level data – unlock a groundbreaking, unified view of campaign performance. For the first time, customers can access de-duplicated, truly cross-media measurement via a clean room, powering unified reporting based on first-party data, and leading to better insights and more effective investments. Quicker, more actionable measurement. Customers benefit from quicker time-to-insight than ever before, with pre-configured workflows and templates for faster setup, and automated tools that accelerate data preparation. Customers can derive insights that save time and resources, and instead rely on LiveRamp to capably set up their measurement.

Customers benefit from quicker time-to-insight than ever before, with pre-configured workflows and templates for faster setup, and automated tools that accelerate data preparation. Customers can derive insights that save time and resources, and instead rely on LiveRamp to capably set up their measurement. Tailored insights that drive maximum performance. Customers gain adaptable reporting that seamlessly accommodates their preferred media tactics, creative variations, and campaign objectives to quickly adjust and optimize campaigns, increasing performance.

For the last several years, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a leading global pet nutrition company, has progressed their constant test-and-learn framework, using LiveRamp’s platform to standardize analysis across 11 major retailers and publishers, aiming to unify customer views and optimize across messages, audiences, and publishers.

“LiveRamp allows us to connect publisher data across our media plans—linear TV, CTV, and digital. It’s measurement-ready, which means we can skip time-consuming setup and get to actionable insights faster, helping us optimize reach and drive lower-funnel results more efficiently,” said Joe Keating, Senior Analytics Director at Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Other LiveRamp partners and stakeholders shared similar excitement for Cross-Media Intelligence:

"LiveRamp is one of the most powerful tools in our partner toolbox. It provides a level of connectivity that shifts the conversation from media partners and walled gardens to a comprehensive view of connected marketing.” – Christopher Macauley, Vice President of Digital Analytics, Material

“Cross-Media Intelligence is a differentiated measurement offering in a crowded market, providing marketers the power of more comprehensive, de-duplicated measurement across media platforms. This update delivers on the transformative potential of data collaboration and has the potential to unlock tremendous value.” – Lynne Schneider, Research Director for Data Collaboration & Monetization, IDC

“LiveRamp's measurement solutions contribute to our lift and attribution analysis across channels, providing valuable insights into performance. We appreciate the growing trend of publishers sharing data through clean room collaboration, which enables deeper cross-channel insights.” – Kanya Heng, VP Director of Analytics, RPA

LiveRamp’s platform updates also feature match rate improvements of nearly 10% year-over-year for clients using new techniques, data sources, and technology innovations. Building on the insights generated with Cross-Media Intelligence, marketers can leverage better match rates to strengthen connections with consumers.

“Marketers have struggled with outdated measurement techniques, panels, or other fragmented datasets, leading to gaps in visibility and misaligned investments, but Cross-Media Intelligence solves these longstanding challenges. For the first time, Cross-Media Intelligence delivers a single, unified view of campaign performance across channels, publishers, and granular media tactics – such as creative – for deeper insights, unlocking new value for customers,” said Kimberly Bloomston, Chief Product Officer, LiveRamp.

Learn more about how LiveRamp can help your company drive marketing impact at liveramp.com/our-platform.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data collaboration partner, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. Only LiveRamp’s data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks—unlocking deep insights, delivering transformational consumer experiences, and driving measurable growth.

Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, unmatched interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating innovation. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is shaping the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

