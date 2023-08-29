LiveRamp Named as ‘Global Industry Tech Partner of the Year’ by Google Cloud

LiveRamp selected as a leading partner enabling privacy-centric connectivity across the Google Cloud ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), a leader in data collaboration, today announced it has received a 2023 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award. LiveRamp was recognized as a “Global Industry Technology Partner of the Year” for delivering solutions that help customers enrich their Google Cloud environment and extend value to wherever their data lives.





“Throughout the past year, LiveRamp has helped customers across industries implement next generation data strategies utilizing Google Cloud infrastructure and services like BigQuery,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re pleased to recognize LiveRamp’s deep expertise as our Global Industry Technology Partner of the Year, enabling client knowledge, agility and foresight with LiveRamp’s solutions and Google’s data cloud.”

LiveRamp’s solutions for Google Cloud are designed to unlock deeper, more accurate connections between a brand’s first-party customer data and the powerful services that Google Cloud provides. LiveRamp powers the ability for enterprises to improve consolidation of online and offline data, securely activate audiences, achieve high-quality measurement, and connect data to improve customer journeys and attribution insights using machine learning models. LiveRamp is also one of the first clean room technology providers on BigQuery, offering privacy-centric data collaboration and identity resolution that drives more effective partnerships.

“LiveRamp is dedicated to helping customers unlock the highest value from their first-party data, no matter where it resides,” said Erin Boelkens, VP of Product at LiveRamp. “Whether it’s in BigQuery pipelines, clean room collaborations, Looker analytic segments, or in enriching training data for Vertex AI, we provide the tools businesses need to identify, connect, collaborate, and activate their data in a privacy-forward way. We believe data is the most valuable asset a business can have, and our growing partnership with Google Cloud embodies this commitment. Together, our solutions are helping customers accelerate the value of data across their enterprise to support better business decisions, improve customer experiences, drive growth, and enhance data collaboration opportunities.”

LiveRamp is continuing to deepen its integrations across the growing catalog of Google Cloud services, and is already testing a range of new, foundational identity offerings directly integrated with the core BigQuery SQL language. In recognition of enterprises’ increasing reliance on the cloud, LiveRamp remains dedicated to growing its privacy-enhancing and interoperable platform for flexible, future-conscious data solutions on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud customers interested in working with LiveRamp may contact googlecloudpartnerships@liveramp.com. Learn more about LiveRamp’s solutions for cloud on our website.

