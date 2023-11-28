LiveRamp Awarded 2023 AWS Global Industry Partner of the Year

LiveRamp recognized as “Industry Partner of the Year” in Advertising & Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today announced it is a recipient of a 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).





Unveiled during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Advertisers, marketers, publishers, media companies, and platforms use LiveRamp’s embedded solutions on AWS to maximize the value of their first-party data and enhance their data infrastructure in the cloud. LiveRamp’s technology allows these companies and their data teams to build an enterprise identity foundation, engage in privacy-centric data collaboration, and enhance activation, media measurement, and ecosystem connectivity within their cloud environment.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition from AWS,” said Noel McMichael, VP of Commercial Cloud at LiveRamp. “It reflects the caliber of our team, strength of our collaboration with AWS, and exceptional value we are delivering to our joint customers.”

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with third-party audit conducted by Canalys. LiveRamp is excited to announce it has received Global Industry Partner of the Year in Advertising and Marketing, which recognizes top AWS Partners who collaborate alongside top brands, media publishers, agencies, and technology companies.

LiveRamp is an AWS APN Partner and an AWS Clean Rooms Partner. Learn more about LiveRamp’s embedded solutions in the AWS Marketplace or at www.liveramp.com/cloud.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and enterprise identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.liveramp.com.

