LiveOak Fiber Names Chris Bach its Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned industry finance executive appointed to CFO for a regional service provider

BRUNSWICK, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CFO—LiveOak Fiber, a regional service provider building and operating a world-class broadband network is proud to announce it has named Chris Bach as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Chris brings over 15 years of experience to his role where he is now responsible for overseeing LiveOak’s financial success.





Chris brings over 15 years of experience in investment banking, telecommunications, real estate, and government administration, with a proven ability to steadily increase results and accountability as a CFO for various companies. Chris’s accomplishments include playing a pivotal growth role at the regional data center and network service provider, Bluebird Network, where he spearheaded the company’s investment and merger & acquisition (M&A) opportunities.

“Appointing Chris as CFO serves as an example of our high standard of leadership within LiveOak’s management team,” says Jody Craft, President of LiveOak Fiber. “His proven industry and finance experience will ensure LiveOak is best positioned for healthy growth as we continue to invest in key markets in the Southeast.

“I’m excited to join LiveOak Fiber and look forward to working with the team to continue driving value for the company while investing in the various local communities we serve,” says Chris Bach, Chief Financial Offer of LiveOak Fiber. “I’m proud to be a part of a company making such extraordinary strides in the communities it serves and the industry as a whole.”

To learn more about LiveOak Fiber’s services and receive updates on the company’s network construction plans and employment opportunities, visit: www.liveoakfiber.com.

About LiveOak Fiber:

LiveOak Fiber is building a world-class fiber network to deliver the fastest broadband internet to homes and businesses. The company is committed to investing in the communities they serve by delivering modern digital infrastructure needed to improve the quality of life and drive economic growth. Learn more about our investments in quality of life at www.liveoakfiber.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Ilissa Miller



iMiller Public Relations



Tel: 1.914.315.6424



Email: liveoak@imillerpr.com