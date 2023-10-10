LiveOak Fiber Makes $40 Million Investment to Extend High-Speed Internet to Walton County

The Expansion Will Bring Fiber Services to Cities In West Florida

BRUNSWICK, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BetterInternetNow—LiveOak Fiber, a regional broadband service provider, is excited to announce they will make a $40 million investment to expand fiber optic internet services into Walton County, Florida. The news was released on August 3rd by Randy Weinberger, Vice President of Strategy & Capital Planning, during the Monthly Board of Directors meeting held at the Northwest Florida State College Chautauqua Center in DeFuniak Springs.





LiveOak Fiber, renowned for its commitment to bringing broadband services to typically underserved areas, will springboard digital infrastructure in Walton County with this venture. This strategic investment will not only support the local economy but also provide high-speed internet access to businesses and residents, catalyzing growth and innovation for cities like Defuniak Springs, Freeport, Seaside, and Grayton Beach.

“LiveOak Fiber is dedicated to constructing a more reliable and connected digital infrastructure that empowers the residents of Walton County,” said Steve Smith, Chief Revenue Officer of LiveOak. “Our investment underscores our commitment to enhancing connectivity, fostering innovation, and providing high-speed internet access that paves the way for a more digitally inclusive community.”

Early engineering and fielding work is already in progress, laying the groundwork for this endeavor. Weinberger is slated to provide comprehensive updates on the project’s progress over the coming months, emphasizing Live Oak Fiber’s commitment to transparency and community engagement.

LiveOak Fiber is committed to its goal of spreading connectivity in the Southeast, shaping a digitally empowered future. With this expansion of fiber services to Walton County, LiveOak takes a step further in bringing the community the services it needs to thrive.

To learn more about LiveOak Fiber’s network route and services, visit: www.liveoakfiber.com

About LiveOak Fiber:

LiveOak Fiber is building a world-class fiber network to deliver the fastest broadband internet to homes and businesses. The company is committed to investing in the communities they serve by delivering modern digital infrastructure needed to improve the quality of life and drive economic growth. Learn more about our investments in quality of life at www.liveoakfiber.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Contacts

Ilissa Miller



iMiller Public Relations



Tel: 1.914.315.6424



Email: liveoak@imillerpr.com