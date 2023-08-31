LiveOak Fiber Earns Coveted Spot on Fortune’s Best Small Workplaces 2023 List

With a people-first strategy driving company culture, LiveOak Fiber ranks as one of the top small businesses to work for in the United States

BRUNSWICK, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Best—LiveOak Fiber, a regional broadband service provider, proudly announces its inclusion in Fortune’s highly acclaimed Best Small Workplaces 2023 list. Recognized for its unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional employee experience, LiveOak Fiber’s acknowledgement on this prestigious list underscores the company’s dedication to cultivating a workplace that thrives on innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being.





From the company’s inception in 2022, LiveOak Fiber began with momentum to create an environment dedicated to employee growth, engagement, and overall happiness. Less than a year later, the company’s many employee-centric programs have created a thriving workforce focused on collaboration, respect, and trust that extends across the LiveOak Fiber team. This outstanding corporate ecosystem motivates employees to continuously strive toward LiveOak Fiber’s mission: improving the quality of life in rural communities through technology.

“As a startup with strong, values-driven leaders who know the power of a great culture, we were able to instill a people-first strategy from day one,” says Jennifer Powers​, Vice President, People, at LiveOak Fiber. “We call ourselves ‘Lifers’ because we are here for the long-term. Our Lifers are deeply committed to our customers and to each other. For many Lifers, this is the best company they’ve ever worked for, and we’re all committed to keeping our culture great.”

LiveOak offers its employees a generous healthcare plan, a 401(k) match, and abundant time off, including four mental health days a year. LiveOak employees are eligible to receive quarterly performance bonuses, and they are encouraged to set career development plans to ensure they receive training, certifications, coaching and mentorship to advance their career.

As part of this culture, LiveOak also encourages its employees to positively impact local communities. Employees select various local charities and invest time in supporting those charities. The company maintains strong community engagement through participation in many local community events throughout the year.

LiveOak supports diversity and is committed to building a workforce that is reflective of the communities they serve. The company is also committed to environmental sustainability and has internal recycling and energy efficiency programs.

About LiveOak Fiber:

LiveOak Fiber is building a world-class fiber network to deliver the fastest broadband internet to homes and businesses. The company is committed to investing in the communities they serve by delivering modern digital infrastructure needed to improve the quality of life and drive economic growth. Learn more about our investments in quality of life at www.liveoakfiber.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

