LiveOak Fiber Appoints Shane Schilling as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Technology and Operations Leader to Drive Continued Growth

BRUNSWICK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Appointment--LiveOak Fiber, a Georgia-based internet service provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shane Schilling as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Mr. Schilling, who has been an integral part of LiveOak Fiber's leadership team since 2023, previously served as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). In these roles, he was instrumental in shaping and executing the company's operational strategy, driving operational excellence and fostering a culture of collaboration.

"Shane's focused and steady leadership has contributed significantly to our growth and success," said Steve Smith, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). "We are confident that he will continue to lead LiveOak to new heights as CEO."

Prior to joining LiveOak Fiber, Mr. Schilling held the position of CTO at both Logix Communications and Grande Communications. His tenure at Grande Communications was particularly noteworthy, as his tireless efforts helped transform the company from near bankruptcy into a major service provider.

In his new role as CEO, Mr. Schilling will focus on driving operational excellence and strategically positioning LiveOak Fiber for growth through investor and market relationships. He will work in partnership with Steve Smith, who will continue in his role as CRO and also serve as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at LiveOak Fiber," said Shane Schilling. "I look forward to building on our strong foundation and leading our talented team as we continue to expand our high-speed fiber optic network and deliver exceptional service to our customers."

This appointment comes as LiveOak Fiber continues to expand its network footprint ahead of schedule. Recently, the company announced an accelerated deployment initiative through a strategic partnership, furthering its commitment to bringing high-speed fiber connectivity to more communities.

To read more about this announcement, visit LiveOak Fiber’s website.

To learn more about LiveOak Fiber’s network route and services, visit www.liveoakfiber.com.

About LiveOak Fiber:

LiveOak Fiber is a premier all-fiber broadband service provider, dedicated to providing lightning-fast and dependable connectivity to serve communities across Florida and Georgia. LiveOak’s commitment extends beyond connectivity; we invest in the regions we serve, enhancing quality of life and fostering economic development. Discover our ongoing efforts to transform communities at www.liveoakfiber.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook to stay updated on our progress.

Media Contact:

Ilissa Miller

iMiller Public Relations

Tel: 1.914.315.6424

Email: pr@imillerpr.com