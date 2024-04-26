LivaNova Issues Notice to U.S. Patients Regarding Cybersecurity Incident

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cardiacsurgery–LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced that its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, LivaNova USA, Inc., is providing notice to U.S. patients regarding a cybersecurity incident that was initially disclosed by the Company on November 20, 2023.





The incident resulted in a disruption to portions of the Company’s information technology systems. Promptly after detecting the issue on November 19, 2023, LivaNova began an investigation with assistance from external cybersecurity experts and coordinated with law enforcement. The Company took action to remediate the issue, such as taking certain systems offline, and resumed manufacturing as previously disclosed. In the course of its investigation, the Company determined that its systems were first accessed by an unauthorized party around October 26, 2023.

On April 10, 2024, LivaNova learned that the unauthorized party obtained certain identifiable personal information of U.S. patients. While the Company is continuing to analyze the nature and scope of the affected information, the Company is aware that the information, which varied by impacted individual, included data such as name, contact information (e.g., phone number, email and postal address), Social Security number, date of birth, medical information (e.g., treatment, condition, diagnosis, prescription, physician, medical record number and device serial number), and health insurance information.

On April 25, 2024, LivaNova posted notice of this incident on its website. The Company is sending notice to affected U.S. patients for whom it has contact information. The Company’s notice of this incident includes information on how affected U.S. patients can enroll in complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services. LivaNova encourages affected patients in the U.S. to remain vigilant for incidents of fraud and identity theft by reviewing their account statements and monitoring their free credit reports, and to remain alert for unsolicited communications involving personal information.

Affected U.S. patients who have questions or would like additional information about this issue can contact (833) 931-5100 toll-free, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT (excluding major U.S. holidays). Please reference engagement number B121304 when calling. Additional information is available at www.livanova.com.

