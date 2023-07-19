Little Cinema Digital Expands Use of Verimatrix Streamkeeper, Leads Ever-Expanding Digitization of Hollywood Premieres

Groundbreaking digital studio expands use of Verimatrix’s video protection and anti-piracy technologies into its award-winning ‘Backstage’ platform to help entertainment customers produce 450+ exclusive premiere events to date and counting.

Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM and Watermarking technologies integrated into Little Cinema Digital’s platform to allow studios and streaming networks to securely host movie, television and streaming premieres worldwide with just one click.

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that New York-based and Emmy-Award nominated Little Cinema Digital an existing Verimatrix video protection customer, recently expanded its relationship with Verimatrix to now include the most advanced Streamkeeper Multi-DRM and Streamkeeper Watermarking technologies to further accelerate and streamline its fast-growing digital events business. Moreover, Verimatrix security has been fully integrated in Little Cinema Digital’s event management platform, “Backstage,” making it as easy as a single click to add studio-quality anti-piracy and video protection services to any interactive livestream production.

With hundreds of highly anticipated virtual premier events under its belt, Little Cinema Digital continues to invest in Verimatrix protection technologies as a business enablement tool that provides the peace of mind its customers demand due to the high value of the entertainment content their showcasing. With pre-release content making potential pirates salivate, security is always top of mind. To date, Little Cinema Digital has surpassed 1.2 million unique on-platform attendees and 3 million viewers on simulcasts.

“Little Cinema Digital has come onto the radar screen in Hollywood and around the world blazingly fast,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix. “It’s a clear example of how we can partner with a streaming innovator and arm them with the technical confidence that they themselves can pass along to their prestigious and discerning customers. Their expanded use of our award-winning and reliable video security technologies underscores Verimatrix’s commitment to offering unmatched anti-piracy solutions for organizations that embrace that strength as part of their overall value to an industry. We’re humbled to help Little Cinema Digital debut such diverse content; from Coming 2 America and Star Trek, to Xbox and most recently the first-ever Netflix Virtual Upfront.”

“Little Cinema Digital has proven that today’s entertainment premieres and fan experiences can scale to a global ‘At Home’ audience and reach unparalleled engagement for brands and studios alike. We’re seeing amazing retention, social posts and huge global turnouts to our clients ‘At Home’ premium events and experiences at a fraction of the In-Real-Life costs,” said Jay Rinsky, founder at Little Cinema. “We are one of the few companies who can safely provide virtual experiences that feature pre-release content in a pirate-averse environment. Verimatrix is a great company to work with and the integration of Streamkeeper Multi-DRM and Watermarking increases the confidence in our platform, provides convenient speed to market with ‘one-click security’ capabilities, and helps us grow our business into new markets and industries that value secure experiences.”

About Little Cinema Digital

Little Cinema is an Emmy-nominated, award-winning full-service digital experience studio backed by our technology platform ‘Backstage.’ The company specializes in premium interactive video-based experiences for the world’s leading brands such as Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Warner Brothers, and more. Little Cinema pioneered the ability to scale video-based events and experiences to global audiences with the highest standards of compliance, security and world-leading interactive capabilities. Its in-house team of cutting-edge creative technologists, developers, video engineers, and designers work with all major streamers and studios to create complex, beautiful, and bespoke experiences. Visit www.lcdigital.io and www.littlecinema.net.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

