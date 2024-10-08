Home Business Wire Littelfuse to release third quarter financial results after market close on October...
Littelfuse to release third quarter financial results after market close on October 29

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2024 after market close on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.


The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com. The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company’s website.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 16,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at www.Littelfuse.com.

David L. Kelley

224-727-2535

dkelley@littelfuse.com

