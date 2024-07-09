Littelfuse to Release Second Quarter Financial Results After Market Close on July 30

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 after market close on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.





The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com. The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company’s website.

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day.

