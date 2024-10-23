Littelfuse to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:





November 12 – Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago

December 11 – Oppenheimer Midwest Virtual Summit

Contact your Baird and Oppenheimer representatives to schedule a meeting with management.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 16,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at www.Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-F

Contacts

David L. Kelley



224-727-2535



dkelley@littelfuse.com