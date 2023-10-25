Littelfuse to Participate in Investor Conferences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:
Nov 8 – Baird Global Industrial Conference
Nov 9 – Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference
Dec 14 – Oppenheimer Virtual Midwest Summit
Contact your Baird, Stifel and Oppenheimer representatives to schedule a meeting with management. Interested parties can access presentations on the investor relations page of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 18,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets–everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.
