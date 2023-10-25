Home Business Wire Littelfuse to Participate in Investor Conferences
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:


Nov 8 – Baird Global Industrial Conference

Nov 9 – Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

Dec 14 – Oppenheimer Virtual Midwest Summit

Contact your Baird, Stifel and Oppenheimer representatives to schedule a meeting with management. Interested parties can access presentations on the investor relations page of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 18,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets–everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Saha

773-628-0572

investorrelations@littelfuse.com

