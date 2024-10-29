Littelfuse Reports Third Quarter Results for 2024

Operational execution drives third quarter earnings above expectations

Net sales of $567 million were down 7% versus the prior year period and organically

GAAP diluted EPS was $2.32 and adjusted diluted EPS was $2.71

Cash flow from operations was $80 million and free cash flow was $65 million

“ In the third quarter, our global teams delivered strong execution and drove sales and earnings above our expectations,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “ While we see soft end market conditions extending into the fourth quarter, we remain focused on driving operational excellence while serving our global customer base and delivering meaningful new business wins. Our proven growth strategy, diversification efforts and strong technology capabilities position us to deliver top tier long-term stakeholder value.”

Fourth Quarter of 2024*

Based on current market conditions, for the fourth quarter the company expects,

Net sales in the range of $510 – $540 million, adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.90 – $2.10 and an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 14%

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.70 per share on December 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 21, 2024

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast and available for replay at Littelfuse.com. A slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute “forward-looking statements” entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are based on Littelfuse, Inc.’s (“Littelfuse” or the “Company”) current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; cybersecurity matters; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity and other raw material price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023.

Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company’s investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales (decline) growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, net debt, consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement). Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

LFUS-F

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 629,670 $ 555,513 Short-term investments 1,011 235 Trade receivables, less allowances of $76,151 and $84,696 at September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively 338,758 287,018 Inventories 453,781 474,607 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 6,793 8,701 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132,510 82,526 Total current assets 1,562,523 1,408,600 Net property, plant, and equipment 481,592 493,153 Intangible assets, net of amortization 560,994 606,136 Goodwill 1,317,748 1,309,998 Investments 26,607 24,821 Deferred income taxes 11,955 10,486 Right of use lease assets 60,277 62,370 Other long-term assets 40,548 79,711 Total assets $ 4,062,244 $ 3,995,275 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 179,486 $ 173,535 Accrued liabilities 152,772 149,214 Accrued income taxes 39,809 38,725 Current portion of long-term debt 67,799 14,020 Total current liabilities 439,866 375,494 Long-term debt, less current portion 799,949 857,915 Deferred income taxes 95,554 110,820 Accrued post-retirement benefits 31,373 34,422 Non-current lease liabilities 52,074 49,472 Other long-term liabilities 70,328 86,671 Total equity 2,573,100 2,480,481 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,062,244 $ 3,995,275

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net sales $ 567,390 $ 607,071 $ 1,661,263 $ 1,828,850 Cost of sales 351,498 380,200 1,050,559 1,122,190 Gross profit 215,892 226,871 610,704 706,660 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 83,897 87,204 263,395 270,057 Research and development expenses 26,470 25,484 81,283 77,270 Amortization of intangibles 15,864 16,022 47,418 49,773 Restructuring, impairment, and other charges 1,840 4,516 10,329 13,221 Total operating expenses 128,071 133,226 402,425 410,321 Operating income 87,821 93,645 208,279 296,339 Interest expense 9,772 10,101 29,358 29,803 Foreign exchange loss 9,630 11,776 4,273 8,697 Other income, net (9,297 ) (3,527 ) (19,916 ) (11,810 ) Income before income taxes 77,716 75,295 194,564 269,649 Income taxes 19,658 17,507 42,588 53,045 Net income $ 58,058 $ 57,788 $ 151,976 $ 216,604 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.34 $ 2.32 $ 6.12 $ 8.72 Diluted $ 2.32 $ 2.30 $ 6.07 $ 8.63 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,796 24,893 24,822 24,838 Diluted 25,025 25,143 25,040 25,100 Comprehensive income $ 114,451 $ 55,654 $ 157,011 $ 212,842

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 151,976 $ 216,604 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 101,437 137,988 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (50,672 ) (21,752 ) Inventories 19,865 66,456 Accounts payable 5,460 (38,475 ) Accrued liabilities and income taxes (19,434 ) (61,359 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,633 ) 13,678 Net cash provided by operating activities 206,999 313,140 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (198,810 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (50,065 ) (63,166 ) Net proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and other 8,931 597 Net cash used in investing activities (41,134 ) (261,379 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net payments of credit facility (3,750 ) (5,625 ) Repurchases of common stock (40,862 ) — Cash dividends paid (49,687 ) (45,973 ) All other cash provided by financing activities 3,000 4,454 Net cash used in financing activities (91,299 ) (47,144 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (396 ) (7,965 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 74,170 (3,348 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 557,123 564,939 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 631,293 $ 561,591

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Third Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2024 2023 %

(Decline) /

Growth 2024 2023 %

(Decline) /

Growth Net sales Electronics $ 304,188 $ 343,933 (11.6 )% $ 900,932 $ 1,052,673 (14.4 )% Transportation 171,381 177,019 (3.2 )% 510,711 515,708 (1.0 )% Industrial 91,821 86,119 6.6 % 249,620 260,469 (4.2 )% Total net sales $ 567,390 $ 607,071 (6.5 )% $ 1,661,263 $ 1,828,850 (9.2 )% Operating income Electronics $ 48,891 $ 77,022 (36.5 )% $ 132,859 $ 247,028 (46.2 )% Transportation 23,485 9,694 142.3 % 54,925 26,015 111.1 % Industrial 17,711 13,201 34.2 % 32,054 45,450 (29.5 )% Other(a) (2,266 ) (6,272 ) N.M. (11,559 ) (22,154 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 87,821 $ 93,645 (6.2 )% $ 208,279 $ 296,339 (29.7 )% Operating Margin 15.5 % 15.4 % 12.5 % 16.2 % Interest expense 9,772 10,101 29,358 29,803 Foreign exchange loss 9,630 11,776 4,273 8,697 Other income, net (9,297 ) (3,527 ) (19,916 ) (11,810 ) Income before income taxes $ 77,716 $ 75,295 3.2 % $ 194,564 $ 269,649 (27.8 )% (a) “other” typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.) N.M. – Not meaningful

Third Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2024 2023 %

(Decline) /



Growth 2024 2023 %

(Decline) /



Growth Operating Margin Electronics 16.1 % 22.4 % (6.3 )% 14.7 % 23.5 % (8.8 )% Transportation 13.7 % 5.5 % 8.2 % 10.8 % 5.0 % 5.8 % Industrial 19.3 % 15.3 % 4.0 % 12.8 % 17.4 % (4.6 )%

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts – unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q3-24 Q3-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.32 $ 2.30 $ 6.07 $ 8.63 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 0.39 0.67 0.37 1.09 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 2.71 $ 2.97 $ 6.44 $ 9.72

Non-GAAP adjustments – (income) / expense Q3-24 Q3-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 1.0 $ 1.8 $ 2.8 $ 9.0 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (b) 1.8 4.5 10.3 13.2 Gain on sale of fixed assets (c) (0.5 ) — (1.5 ) — Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 2.3 6.3 11.6 22.2 Other income, net (d) — — (0.3 ) (0.2 ) Non-operating foreign exchange loss 9.6 11.8 4.3 8.7 Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes 11.9 18.1 15.6 30.7 Income taxes (e) 2.1 1.2 6.2 3.2 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ 9.8 $ 16.9 $ 9.4 $ 27.5 Total EPS impact $ 0.39 $ 0.67 $ 0.37 $ 1.09

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q3-24 Q3-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 Net income $ 58.1 $ 57.8 $ 152.0 $ 216.6 Add: Income taxes 19.7 17.5 42.6 53.0 Interest expense 9.8 10.1 29.4 29.8 Foreign exchange loss 9.6 11.8 4.3 8.7 Other income, net (9.3 ) (3.5 ) (19.9 ) (11.8 ) GAAP operating income $ 87.8 $ 93.6 $ 208.3 $ 296.3 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 2.3 6.3 11.6 22.2 Adjusted operating income $ 90.1 $ 99.9 $ 219.9 $ 318.5 Amortization of intangibles 15.9 16.0 47.4 49.8 Depreciation expense 17.3 17.9 51.0 53.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123.3 $ 133.8 $ 318.3 $ 421.8 Net sales $ 567.4 $ 607.1 $ 1,661.3 $ 1,828.9 Net income as a percentage of net sales 10.2 % 9.5 % 9.1 % 11.8 % Operating margin 15.5 % 15.4 % 12.5 % 16.2 % Adjusted operating margin 15.9 % 16.5 % 13.2 % 17.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.7 % 22.0 % 19.2 % 23.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Q3-24 Q3-23 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 48.9 $ 23.5 $ 17.7 $ 77.0 $ 9.7 $ 13.2 Add: Add back amortization 9.9 3.4 2.6 9.8 3.6 2.6 Add back depreciation 10.1 5.7 1.5 9.8 6.6 1.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68.9 $ 32.6 $ 21.8 $ 96.6 $ 19.9 $ 17.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.6 % 19.0 % 23.8 % 28.1 % 11.2 % 20.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment YTD-24 YTD-23 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 132.9 $ 54.9 $ 32.1 $ 247.0 $ 26.0 $ 45.5 Add: Add back amortization 29.6 10.1 7.7 30.1 12.2 7.5 Add back depreciation 30.1 16.7 4.2 29.1 20.4 4.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 192.5 $ 81.8 $ 44.0 $ 306.2 $ 58.6 $ 57.0 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.4 % 16.0 % 17.6 % 29.1 % 11.4 % 21.9 %

Net sales reconciliation Q3-24 vs. Q3-23 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales (decline) growth (12 )% (3 )% 7 % (7 )% Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % FX impact — % — % — % — % Organic net sales (decline) growth (12 )% (3 )% 7 % (7 )%

Net sales reconciliation YTD-24 vs. YTD-23 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales decline (14 )% (1 )% (4 )% (9 )% Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % FX impact — % — % — % — % Organic net sales decline (14 )% (1 )% (4 )% (9 )%

Income tax reconciliation Q3-24 Q3-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 Income taxes $ 19.7 $ 17.5 $ 42.6 $ 53.0 Effective rate 25.3 % 23.3 % 21.9 % 19.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments – income taxes 2.1 1.2 6.2 3.2 Adjusted income taxes $ 21.8 $ 18.7 $ 48.8 $ 56.2 Adjusted effective rate 24.3 % 20.0 % 23.2 % 18.7 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q3-24 Q3-23 YTD-24 YTD-23 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 80.4 $ 161.5 $ 207.0 $ 313.1 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (15.4 ) (21.7 ) (50.1 ) (63.2 ) Free cash flow $ 65.0 $ 139.8 $ 156.9 $ 250.0

Consolidated Total Debt As of September 28, 2024 Consolidated Total Debt $ 867.7 Unamortized debt issuance costs 3.0 Finance lease liability 0.4 Consolidated funded indebtedness 871.1 Cash held in U.S. (up to $400 million) 135.5 Net debt $ 735.6 Consolidated EBITDA Twelve Months Ended September 28, 2024 Net Income $ 194.8 Interest expense 39.4 Income taxes 58.7 Depreciation 69.1 Amortization 63.4 Non-cash additions: Stock-based compensation expense 25.2 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge — Unrealized loss on investments (2.6 ) Impairment charges 1.0 Other (0.2 ) Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 448.8 Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) * 1.6x

* Our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Note with maturities ranging from 2024 to 2032, contain financial ratio covenants providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the Consolidated Net Leverage ratio at such time for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered.

The Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes were amended in Q2 2022 and now allow for the addition of acquisition and integration costs up to 15% of Consolidated EBITDA and the netting of up to $400M of Available Cash (Cash held by US Subsidiaries).

(1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters.

Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding.

(a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”).



(b) reflected in restructuring, impairment and other charges.



(c) 2024 amount reflected a gain of $0.5 million ($1.5 million year-to-date) recorded for the sale of a land use right within the Electronics segment and a gain of $1.0 million for the sale of two buildings within the Transportation segment.



(d) 2024 year-to-date also included a reversal of $0.5 million for an asset retirement obligation charge related the disposal of a business in 2019 and $0.2 million increase in coal mining reserves. 2023 amount included $0.2 million gain from the sale of a building within the Electronics segment.



(e) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.

