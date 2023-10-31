Littelfuse Reports Third Quarter Results for 2023

Strong Execution Drives Performance Above Guidance

Net sales of $607.1 million were down 8% versus the prior year period, and down 11% organically

GAAP diluted EPS was $2.30; adjusted diluted EPS was $2.97

Cash flow from operations was $161.5 million and free cash flow was $139.8 million

“ In the third quarter, sales and earnings exceeded our expectations, despite pockets of end market softness and ongoing inventory destocking,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Our year-to-date performance underscores the resilience of our business model, strong cash generation, and consistent execution. Looking ahead, while dynamic macro conditions likely persist, our improved cost structure, healthy balance sheet, and ability to optimize cash flow should position us well into 2024. Our experienced team will continue to leverage our competitive advantages across our evolving and diversified end markets.”

Fourth Quarter of 2023*

Based on current market conditions, for the fourth quarter the company expects,

Net sales in the range of $520 to $550 million, adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.90 to $2.10 and an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 18%

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.65 per share on December 7, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 23, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast and available for replay at Littelfuse.com. A slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute “forward-looking statements” entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are based on Littelfuse, Inc.’s (“Littelfuse” or the “Company”) current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; cybersecurity matters; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity and other raw material price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company’s investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales (decline) growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, net debt, consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement). Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

The company believes that organic net sales (decline) growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that net debt, consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30,



2023 December 31,



2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 560,056 $ 562,588 Short-term investments 229 84 Trade receivables, less allowances of $88,440 and $83,562 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 327,500 306,578 Inventories 483,075 547,690 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 3,776 7,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,684 87,641 Total current assets 1,458,320 1,511,796 Net property, plant, and equipment 478,906 481,110 Intangible assets, net of amortization 612,366 593,970 Goodwill 1,284,343 1,186,922 Investments 23,371 24,121 Deferred income taxes 13,598 14,367 Right of use lease assets, net 51,755 57,382 Other long-term assets 80,267 34,066 Total assets $ 4,002,926 $ 3,903,734 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 166,725 $ 208,571 Accrued liabilities 143,540 187,057 Accrued income taxes 35,762 41,793 Current portion of long-term debt 135,619 134,874 Total current liabilities 481,646 572,295 Long-term debt, less current portion 857,006 866,623 Deferred income taxes 106,656 100,230 Accrued post-retirement benefits 29,445 28,037 Non-current operating lease liabilities 39,818 45,661 Other long-term liabilities 83,496 79,510 Total equity 2,404,859 2,211,378 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,002,926 $ 3,903,734

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,



2023 October 1,



2022 September 30,



2023 October 1,



2022 Net sales $ 607,071 $ 658,880 $ 1,828,850 $ 1,900,646 Cost of sales 380,200 402,059 1,122,190 1,122,258 Gross profit 226,871 256,821 706,660 778,388 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 87,204 90,219 270,057 258,820 Research and development expenses 25,484 25,752 77,270 68,796 Amortization of intangibles 16,022 15,567 49,773 39,883 Restructuring, impairment, and other charges 4,516 3,413 13,221 4,265 Total operating expenses 133,226 134,951 410,321 371,764 Operating income 93,645 121,870 296,339 406,624 Interest expense 10,101 8,399 29,803 17,069 Foreign exchange loss 11,776 18,191 8,697 40,051 Other (income) expense, net (3,527 ) (698 ) (11,810 ) 9,789 Income before income taxes 75,295 95,978 269,649 339,715 Income taxes 17,507 20,510 53,045 59,713 Net income $ 57,788 $ 75,468 $ 216,604 $ 280,002 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.32 $ 3.05 $ 8.72 $ 11.32 Diluted $ 2.30 $ 3.02 $ 8.63 $ 11.21 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,893 24,755 24,838 24,726 Diluted 25,143 24,988 25,100 24,986 Comprehensive income $ 55,654 $ 47,280 $ 212,842 $ 218,262

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,



2023 October 1,



2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 216,604 $ 280,002 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 137,988 183,942 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (21,752 ) (56,431 ) Inventories 66,456 (83,803 ) Accounts payable (38,475 ) (3,838 ) Accrued liabilities and income taxes (61,359 ) (4,399 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,678 (2,034 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 313,140 313,439 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (198,810 ) (532,772 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (63,166 ) (77,773 ) Net proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and other 597 565 Net cash used in investing activities (261,379 ) (609,980 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net payments of credit facility (5,625 ) 373,125 Cash dividends paid (45,973 ) (41,055 ) All other cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,454 (10,147 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (47,144 ) 321,923 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (7,965 ) (31,963 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,348 ) (6,581 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 564,939 482,836 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 561,591 $ 476,255

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Third Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2023 2022 %



Growth /



(Decline) 2023 2022 %



Growth /



(Decline) Net sales Electronics $ 343,933 $ 397,629 (13.5 )% $ 1,052,673 $ 1,121,626 (6.1 )% Transportation 177,019 181,735 (2.6 )% 515,708 548,266 (5.9 )% Industrial 86,119 79,516 8.3 % 260,469 230,754 12.9 % Total net sales $ 607,071 $ 658,880 (7.9 )% $ 1,828,850 $ 1,900,646 (3.8 )% Operating income Electronics $ 77,022 $ 113,140 (31.9 )% $ 247,028 $ 339,675 (27.3 )% Transportation 9,694 12,987 (25.4 )% 26,015 57,604 (54.8 )% Industrial 13,201 12,178 8.4 % 45,450 39,968 13.7 % Other(a) (6,272 ) (16,435 ) N.M. (22,154 ) (30,623 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 93,645 $ 121,870 (23.2 )% $ 296,339 $ 406,624 (27.1 )% Operating Margin 15.4 % 18.5 % 16.2 % 21.4 % Interest expense 10,101 8,399 29,803 17,069 Foreign exchange loss 11,776 18,191 8,697 40,051 Other (income) expense, net (3,527 ) (698 ) (11,810 ) 9,789 Income before income taxes $ 75,295 $ 95,978 (21.5 )% $ 269,649 $ 339,715 (20.6 )% (a) “other” typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.) N.M. – Not meaningful

Third Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2023 2022 %



(Decline) 2023 2022 %



Growth /



(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 22.4 % 28.5 % (6.1 )% 23.5 % 30.3 % (6.8 )% Transportation 5.5 % 7.1 % (1.6 )% 5.0 % 10.5 % (5.5 )% Industrial 15.3 % 15.3 % — % 17.4 % 17.3 % 0.1 %

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts – unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q3-23 Q3-22 YTD-23 YTD-22 GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.30 $ 3.02 $ 8.63 $ 11.21 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 0.67 1.26 1.09 2.32 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 2.97 $ 4.28 $ 9.72 $ 13.53

Non-GAAP adjustments – (income) / expense Q3-23 Q3-22 YTD-23 YTD-22 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 1.8 $ 6.2 $ 9.0 $ 14.8 Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (b) — 6.8 — 11.6 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (c) 4.5 3.4 13.2 4.3 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 6.3 16.4 22.2 30.7 Other income, net (d) — — (0.2 ) (0.5 ) Non-operating foreign exchange loss 11.8 18.2 8.7 40.1 Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes 18.1 34.6 30.7 70.3 Income taxes (e) 1.2 3.0 3.2 12.2 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ 16.9 $ 31.6 $ 27.5 $ 58.1 Total EPS impact $ 0.67 $ 1.26 $ 1.09 $ 2.32

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q3-23 Q3-22 YTD-23 YTD-22 Net income $ 57.8 $ 75.5 $ 216.6 $ 280.0 Add: Income taxes 17.5 20.5 53.0 59.7 Interest expense 10.1 8.4 29.8 17.1 Foreign exchange loss 11.8 18.2 8.7 40.1 Other (income) expense, net (3.5 ) (0.7 ) (11.8 ) 9.8 GAAP operating income $ 93.6 $ 121.9 $ 296.3 $ 406.6 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 6.3 16.4 22.2 30.7 Adjusted operating income $ 99.9 $ 138.3 $ 318.5 $ 437.3 Amortization of intangibles 16.0 15.6 49.8 39.9 Depreciation expenses 17.9 17.0 53.5 48.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 133.8 $ 170.9 $ 421.8 $ 525.5 Net sales $ 607.1 $ 658.9 $ 1,828.9 $ 1,900.6 Net income as a percentage of net sales 9.5 % 11.5 % 11.8 % 14.7 % Operating margin 15.4 % 18.5 % 16.2 % 21.4 % Adjusted operating margin 16.5 % 21.0 % 17.4 % 23.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.0 % 25.9 % 23.1 % 27.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Q3-23 Q3-22 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 77.0 $ 9.7 $ 13.2 $ 113.1 $ 13.0 $ 12.2 Add: Add back amortization 9.8 3.6 2.6 9.7 4.7 1.2 Add back depreciation 9.8 6.6 1.5 9.4 6.7 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 96.6 $ 19.9 $ 17.3 $ 132.2 $ 24.4 $ 14.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28.1 % 11.2 % 20.1 % 33.3 % 13.4 % 18.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment YTD-23 YTD-22 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 247.0 $ 26.0 $ 45.5 $ 339.7 $ 57.6 $ 40.0 Add: Add back amortization 30.1 12.2 7.5 22.5 13.7 3.7 Add back depreciation 29.1 20.4 4.0 26.5 19.0 2.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 306.2 $ 58.6 $ 57.0 $ 388.7 $ 90.3 $ 46.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.1 % 11.4 % 21.9 % 34.7 % 16.5 % 20.1 %

Net sales reconciliation Q3-23 vs. Q3-22 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales (decline) growth (14 )% (3 )% 8 % (8 )% Less: Acquisitions 2 % — % 3 % 2 % FX impact 1 % 1 % — % 1 % Organic net sales (decline) growth (17 )% (4 )% 5 % (11 )%

Net sales reconciliation YTD-23 vs. YTD-22 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales (decline) growth (6 )% (6 )% 13 % (4 )% Less: Acquisitions 8 % — % 4 % 5 % FX impact — % — % — % — % Organic net sales (decline) growth (14 )% (6 )% 9 % (9 )%

Income tax reconciliation Q3-23 Q3-22 YTD-23 YTD-22 Income taxes $ 17.5 $ 20.5 $ 53.0 $ 59.7 Effective rate 23.3 % 21.4 % 19.7 % 17.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments – income taxes 1.2 3.0 3.2 12.2 Adjusted income taxes $ 18.7 $ 23.4 $ 56.2 $ 71.9 Adjusted effective rate 20.0 % 18.0 % 18.7 % 17.5 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q3-23 Q3-22 YTD-23 YTD-22 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 161.5 $ 148.1 $ 313.1 $ 313.4 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (21.7 ) (21.7 ) (63.2 ) (77.8 ) Free cash flow $ 139.8 $ 126.5 $ 250.0 $ 235.7

Consolidated Total Debt As of



September 30, 2023 Consolidated Total Debt $ 992.6 Unamortized debt issuance costs 4.0 Consolidated funded indebtedness 996.6 Cash held in U.S. (up to $400 million) 155.6 Net debt $ 841.0 Consolidated EBITDA Twelve Months Ended



September 30, 2023 Net Income $ 309.7 Interest expense 38.9 Income taxes 63.1 Depreciation 70.2 Amortization 65.6 Non-cash additions: Stock-based compensation expense 24.0 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge 4.1 Unrealized loss on investments 1.2 Impairment charges 9.2 Other (3.7 ) Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 582.3 Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) * 1.4 x * Our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Note with maturities ranging from 2023 to 2032, contain financial ratio covenants providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the Consolidated Net Leverage ratio at such time for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered. The Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes were amended in Q2 2022 and now allow for the addition of acquisition and integration costs up to 15% of Consolidated EBITDA and the netting of up to $400M of Available Cash (Cash held by US Subsidiaries). (1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters. Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding. (a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”). (b) reflected in cost of sales. (c) reflected in restructuring, impairment and other charges. (d) reflected YTD gain of $0.2 million from the sale of a building within the Electronics segment in the first quarter of 2023. 2022 amount included $0.5 million gain from the sale of a building within Transportation segment. (e) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments, and 2022 year-to-date amount includes the one-time net benefit of $7.2 million that resulted from the dissolution of one of the Company’s affiliates.

