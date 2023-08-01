Littelfuse Reports Second Quarter Results for 2023

Resilient business model continues to deliver strong year-to-date performance

Net sales of $612.0 million were down 1% versus the prior year period, and down 8% organically

GAAP diluted EPS was $2.79; adjusted diluted EPS was $3.12

Cash flow from operations was $98.2 million and free cash flow was $82.4 million

On June 28, the company entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 200mm wafer fab from Elmos Semiconductor SE, enhancing its power semiconductor capabilities to support long-term business opportunities in high-growth industrial end markets

The company’s Board of Directors approved an 8% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.60 to $0.65; this equates to an annualized dividend of $2.60 per share

On July 28, the company released its 2022 Sustainability Report on littelfuse.com/about-us/sustainability

“ We delivered solid results in the second quarter driven by our strong operating fundamentals, within an ongoing dynamic environment,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “ During the quarter, we secured significant new business in sustainability, connectivity, and safety applications, and continued to advance our strategic investments in high-growth end markets. Our strong overall performance to date, in 2023, reflects the resiliency of our business model. Looking ahead, our diverse technologies and capabilities, and the strength of our execution, continue to position us to deliver on our long-term growth strategy.”

Third Quarter of 2023*

Based on current market conditions, for the third quarter the company expects,

Net sales in the range of $570 to $595 million, adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.48 to $2.72 and an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 19.5%

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.65 per share on September 7, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 24, 2023

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast and available for replay at Littelfuse.com. A slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Littelfuse.com.

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) July 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 480,743 $ 562,588 Short-term investments 84 84 Trade receivables, less allowances of $86,968 and $83,562 at July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 339,637 306,578 Inventories 527,151 547,690 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 3,407 7,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 90,324 87,641 Total current assets 1,441,346 1,511,796 Net property, plant, and equipment 481,567 481,110 Intangible assets, net of amortization 628,333 593,970 Goodwill 1,289,188 1,186,922 Investments 25,248 24,121 Deferred income taxes 13,394 14,367 Right of use lease assets, net 56,379 57,382 Other long-term assets 40,259 34,066 Total assets $ 3,975,714 $ 3,903,734 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 173,353 $ 208,571 Accrued liabilities 143,843 187,057 Accrued income taxes 41,049 41,793 Current portion of long-term debt 137,435 134,874 Total current liabilities 495,680 572,295 Long-term debt, less current portion 864,223 866,623 Deferred income taxes 104,121 100,230 Accrued post-retirement benefits 30,038 28,037 Non-current operating lease liabilities 43,571 45,661 Other long-term liabilities 80,830 79,510 Total equity 2,357,251 2,211,378 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,975,714 $ 3,903,734

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Net sales $ 611,997 $ 618,436 $ 1,221,779 $ 1,241,766 Cost of sales 377,165 355,465 741,990 720,199 Gross profit 234,832 262,971 479,789 521,567 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 94,543 93,093 182,853 168,601 Research and development expenses 24,496 23,488 51,786 43,044 Amortization of intangibles 16,885 11,592 33,751 24,316 Restructuring, impairment, and other charges 6,855 634 8,705 852 Total operating expenses 142,779 128,807 277,095 236,813 Operating income 92,053 134,164 202,694 284,754 Interest expense 10,056 4,368 19,702 8,670 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,404 ) 14,124 (3,079 ) 21,860 Other (income) expense, net (2,050 ) 6,060 (8,283 ) 10,487 Income before income taxes 85,451 109,612 194,354 243,737 Income taxes 15,380 22,596 35,538 39,203 Net income $ 70,071 $ 87,016 $ 158,816 $ 204,534 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.82 $ 3.52 $ 6.40 $ 8.28 Diluted $ 2.79 $ 3.48 $ 6.33 $ 8.19 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,839 24,734 24,810 24,712 Diluted 25,095 24,985 25,078 24,986 Comprehensive income $ 55,160 $ 55,667 $ 157,188 $ 170,982

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (in thousands) July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 158,816 $ 204,534 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 83,347 114,659 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (30,562 ) (76,807 ) Inventories 26,638 (70,285 ) Accounts payable (33,796 ) 9,153 Accrued liabilities and income taxes (57,790 ) (23,107 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,980 7,175 Net cash provided by operating activities 151,633 165,322 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (158,260 ) (9,758 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (41,501 ) (56,151 ) Net proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and other 741 542 Net cash used in investing activities (199,020 ) (65,367 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net payments of credit facility (3,750 ) 275,000 Cash dividends paid (29,790 ) (26,201 ) All other cash provided by (used in) financing activities 854 (3,782 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (32,686 ) 245,017 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,772 ) (15,511 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (81,845 ) 329,461 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 564,939 482,836 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 483,094 $ 812,297

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2023 2022 %

Growth /



(Decline) 2023 2022 %

Growth



/(Decline) Net sales Electronics $ 350,147 $ 358,176 (2.2 )% $ 708,740 $ 723,997 (2.1 )% Transportation 172,048 182,027 (5.5 )% 338,689 366,531 (7.6 )% Industrial 89,802 78,233 14.8 % 174,350 151,238 15.3 % Total net sales $ 611,997 $ 618,436 (1.0 )% $ 1,221,779 $ 1,241,766 (1.6 )% Operating income Electronics $ 79,844 $ 105,958 (24.6 )% $ 170,006 $ 226,535 (25.0 )% Transportation 7,789 18,309 (57.5 )% 16,321 44,617 (63.4 )% Industrial 15,108 15,285 (1.2 )% 32,249 27,790 16.0 % Other(a) (10,688 ) (5,388 ) N.M. (15,882 ) (14,188 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 92,053 $ 134,164 (31.4 )% $ 202,694 $ 284,754 (28.8 )% Operating Margin 15.0 % 21.7 % 16.6 % 22.9 % Interest expense 10,056 4,368 19,702 8,670 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,404 ) 14,124 (3,079 ) 21,860 Other (income) expense, net (2,050 ) 6,060 (8,283 ) 10,487 Income before income taxes $ 85,451 $ 109,612 (22.0 )% $ 194,354 $ 243,737 (20.3 )%

(a) “other” typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.) N.M. – Not meaningful

Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2023 2022 %

(Decline) 2023 2022 %

Growth



/(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 22.8 % 29.6 % (6.8 )% 24.0 % 31.3 % (7.3 )% Transportation 4.5 % 10.1 % (5.6 )% 4.8 % 12.2 % (7.4 )% Industrial 16.8 % 19.5 % (2.7 )% 18.5 % 18.4 % 0.1 %

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts – unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q2-23 Q2-22 YTD-23 YTD-22 GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.79 $ 3.48 $ 6.33 $ 8.19 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 0.33 0.78 0.42 1.06 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 3.12 $ 4.26 $ 6.75 $ 9.25

Non-GAAP adjustments – (income) / expense Q2-23 Q2-22 YTD-23 YTD-22 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 3.8 $ 4.8 $ 7.2 $ 8.6 Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (b) — — — 4.8 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (c) 6.9 0.6 8.7 0.8 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 10.7 5.4 15.9 14.2 Other income, net (d) — (0.5 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) Non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss (1.4 ) 14.1 (3.1 ) 21.9 Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes 9.3 19.0 12.6 35.6 Income taxes (e) 1.0 (0.4 ) 1.9 9.1 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ 8.3 $ 19.4 $ 10.7 $ 26.5 Total EPS impact $ 0.33 $ 0.78 $ 0.42 $ 1.06

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q2-23 Q2-22 YTD-23 YTD-22 Net sales $ 612.0 $ 618.4 $ 1,221.8 $ 1,241.8 GAAP operating income $ 92.1 $ 134.2 $ 202.7 $ 284.8 Add back non-GAAP adjustments 10.7 5.4 15.9 14.2 Adjusted operating income $ 102.8 $ 139.6 $ 218.6 $ 299.0 Adjusted operating margin 16.8 % 22.6 % 17.9 % 24.1 % Add back amortization 16.9 11.6 33.8 24.3 Add back depreciation 18.0 15.7 35.6 31.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 137.7 $ 166.9 $ 288.0 $ 354.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.5 % 27.0 % 23.6 % 28.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Q2-23 Q2-22 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 79.8 $ 7.8 $ 15.1 $ 106.0 $ 18.3 $ 15.3 Add: Add back amortization 10.1 4.2 2.7 6.1 4.3 1.2 Add back depreciation 9.7 6.9 1.4 8.4 6.3 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99.6 $ 18.9 $ 19.2 $ 120.5 $ 28.9 $ 17.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28.5 % 11.0 % 21.4 % 33.6 % 15.9 % 22.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment YTD-23 YTD-22 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 170.0 $ 16.3 $ 32.2 $ 226.5 $ 44.6 $ 27.8 Add: Add back amortization 20.3 8.6 4.9 12.8 9.0 2.5 Add back depreciation 19.5 13.6 2.5 17.1 12.3 1.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 209.9 $ 38.5 $ 39.6 $ 256.4 $ 65.9 $ 32.2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.6 % 11.4 % 22.8 % 35.4 % 18.0 % 21.3 %

Net sales reconciliation Q2-23 vs. Q2-22 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales (decline) growth (2 )% (5 )% 15 % (1 )% Less: Acquisitions 11 % 1 % 6 % 7 % FX impact — % — % — % — % Organic net sales (decline) growth (13 )% (6 )% 9 % (8 )%

Net sales reconciliation YTD-23 vs. YTD-22 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales (decline) growth (2 )% (8 )% 15 % (2 )% Less: Acquisitions 12 % — % 5 % 7 % FX impact (1 )% (1 )% (1 )% (1 )% Organic net sales (decline) growth (13 )% (7 )% 11 % (8 )%

Income tax reconciliation Q2-23 Q2-22 YTD-23 YTD-22 Income taxes $ 15.4 $ 22.6 $ 35.5 $ 39.2 Effective rate 18.0 % 20.6 % 18.3 % 16.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments – income taxes 1.0 (0.4 ) 1.9 9.1 Adjusted income taxes $ 16.4 $ 22.2 $ 37.4 $ 48.3 Adjusted effective rate 17.4 % 17.3 % 18.1 % 17.3 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q2-23 Q2-22 YTD-23 YTD-22 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 98.2 $ 113.6 $ 151.6 $ 165.3 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (15.8 ) (26.4 ) (41.5 ) (56.2 ) Free cash flow $ 82.4 $ 87.2 $ 110.1 $ 109.1

Consolidated Total Debt As of July 1, 2023 Consolidated Total Debt $ 1,001.7 Unamortized debt issuance costs 4.3 Consolidated funded indebtedness 1,006.0 Cash held in U.S. (up to $400 million) 127.4 Net debt $ 878.6 Consolidated EBITDA Twelve Months Ended



July 1, 2023 Net Income $ 327.4 Interest expense 37.2 Income taxes 66.1 Depreciation 69.3 Amortization 65.1 Non-cash additions: Stock-based compensation expense 24.6 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge 10.8 Unrealized loss on investments 0.8 Impairment charges 8.5 Other 19.4 Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 629.2 Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) * 1.4x

* Our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Note with maturities ranging from 2023 to 2032, contain financial ratio covenants providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the Consolidated Net Leverage ratio at such time for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered. The Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes were amended in Q2 2022 and now allow for the addition of acquisition and integration costs up to 15% of Consolidated EBITDA and the netting of up to $400M of Available Cash (Cash held by US Subsidiaries). (1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters. Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding. (a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”). (b) reflected in cost of sales. (c) reflected in restructuring, impairment and other charges. (d) reflected YTD gain of $0.2 million from the sale of a building within the Electronics segment in the first quarter of 2023. 2022 amount included $0.5 million gain from the sale of a building within Transportation segment. (e) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments, and 2022 amount includes the one-time net benefit of $7.2 million that resulted from the dissolution of one of the Company’s affiliates.

