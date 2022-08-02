Littelfuse Reports Second Quarter Results For 2022

Global business execution delivers strong financial performance

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LFUS—Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022:

Net sales of $618.4 million were up 18% versus the prior year period, and up 10% organically

GAAP diluted EPS was $3.48; adjusted diluted EPS was $4.26, up 25% versus the prior year period

Cash flow from operations was $113.6 million and free cash flow was $87.2 million

On July 19, the company completed its acquisition of C&K Switches

The company’s Board of Directors approved a 13% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.53 to $0.60; this equates to an annualized dividend of $2.40 per share

“ We delivered very strong second quarter results above our expectations while continuing to advance our strategic initiatives,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Our record performance to date in 2022 is a testament to our global teams’ execution across the breadth of our end markets. I am also excited to welcome C&K to our organization which significantly expands our ability to serve customers with market leading technologies, capabilities and talent. Looking ahead, we remain focused on effectively managing our business through market volatility while securing growth opportunities driven by sustainability, connectivity, and safety, which will deliver long-term value to our stakeholders.”

Third Quarter of 2022*

Based on current market conditions, for the third quarter the company expects,

Net sales in the range of $630 to $644 million; adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.71 to $3.87

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share on September 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 25, 2022

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast and available for replay at Littelfuse.com. A slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute “forward-looking statements” entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are based on Littelfuse, Inc.’s (“Littelfuse” or the “Company”) current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto and the effects of those items on the company’s business; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; cybersecurity matters; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity and other raw material price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse’s accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2022.

Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2022, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2022, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company’s investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales growth (decline), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, net debt, consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement). Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

The company believes that organic net sales growth (decline), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that net debt, consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LFUS-F

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) July 2,

2022 January 1,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 809,122 $ 478,473 Short-term investments 20 28 Trade receivables, less allowances of $68,933 and $59,232 at July 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively 343,321 275,192 Inventories 496,207 445,671 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 4,861 2,035 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,294 68,812 Total current assets 1,718,825 1,270,211 Net property, plant, and equipment 435,683 437,889 Intangible assets, net of amortization 374,593 407,126 Goodwill 914,358 929,790 Investments 25,626 39,211 Deferred income taxes 12,476 13,127 Right of use lease assets, net 39,724 29,616 Other long-term assets 23,184 24,734 Total assets $ 3,544,469 $ 3,151,704 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 219,764 $ 222,039 Accrued liabilities 137,377 159,689 Accrued income taxes 34,128 27,905 Current portion of long-term debt 7,500 25,000 Total current liabilities 398,769 434,633 Long-term debt, less current portion 884,569 611,897 Deferred income taxes 74,286 81,289 Accrued post-retirement benefits 35,090 37,037 Non-current operating lease liabilities 32,334 22,305 Other long-term liabilities 67,478 71,023 Total equity 2,051,943 1,893,520 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,544,469 $ 3,151,704

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) July 2,

2022 June 26,

2021 July 2,

2022 June 26,

2021 Net sales $ 618,436 $ 523,488 $ 1,241,766 $ 987,282 Cost of sales 355,465 326,092 720,199 629,420 Gross profit 262,971 197,396 521,567 357,862 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 93,093 73,315 168,601 131,603 Research and development expenses 23,488 16,394 43,044 31,133 Amortization of intangibles 11,592 10,641 24,316 21,162 Restructuring, impairment, and other charges 634 789 852 1,226 Total operating expenses 128,807 101,139 236,813 185,124 Operating income 134,164 96,257 284,754 172,738 Interest expense 4,368 4,626 8,670 9,299 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 14,124 (1,676 ) 21,860 5,161 Other expense (income), net 6,060 (1,890 ) 10,487 (9,627 ) Income before income taxes 109,612 95,197 243,737 167,905 Income taxes 22,596 13,102 39,203 28,097 Net income $ 87,016 $ 82,095 $ 204,534 $ 139,808 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.52 $ 3.34 $ 8.28 $ 5.69 Diluted $ 3.48 $ 3.30 $ 8.19 $ 5.62 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,734 24,592 24,712 24,562 Diluted 24,985 24,900 24,986 24,894 Comprehensive income $ 55,667 $ 87,549 $ 170,982 $ 140,391

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (in thousands) July 2, 2022 June 26, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 204,534 $ 139,808 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 114,659 63,947 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (76,807 ) (69,881 ) Inventories (70,285 ) (38,205 ) Accounts payable 9,153 38,955 Accrued liabilities and income taxes (23,107 ) 4,488 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,175 (12,766 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 165,322 126,346 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (9,758 ) (109,852 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (56,151 ) (32,657 ) Net proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and other 542 2,569 Net cash used in investing activities (65,367 ) (139,940 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds (payments) from credit facility 275,000 (30,000 ) Cash dividends paid (26,201 ) (23,596 ) All other cash provided by financing activities (3,782 ) 4,413 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 245,017 (49,183 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (15,511 ) (2,894 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 329,461 (65,671 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 482,836 687,525 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 812,297 $ 621,854

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2022 2021 %

Growth/



(Decline) 2022 2021 %

Growth Net sales Electronics $ 358,176 $ 325,347 10.1 % $ 723,997 $ 611,882 18.3 % Transportation 182,027 133,318 36.5 % 366,531 261,847 40.0 % Industrial 78,233 64,823 20.7 % 151,238 113,553 33.2 % Total net sales $ 618,436 $ 523,488 18.1 % $ 1,241,766 $ 987,282 25.8 % Operating income Electronics $ 105,958 $ 74,236 42.7 % $ 226,535 $ 129,759 74.6 % Transportation 18,309 19,258 (4.9 )% 44,617 39,574 12.7 % Industrial 15,285 8,375 82.5 % 27,790 11,881 133.9 % Other(a) (5,388 ) (5,612 ) N.M. (14,188 ) (8,476 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 134,164 $ 96,257 39.4 % $ 284,754 $ 172,738 64.8 % Operating Margin 21.7 % 18.4 % 22.9 % 17.5 % Interest expense 4,368 4,626 8,670 9,299 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 14,124 (1,676 ) 21,860 5,161 Other expense (income), net 6,060 (1,890 ) 10,487 (9,627 ) Income before income taxes $ 109,612 $ 95,197 15.1 % $ 243,737 $ 167,905 45.2 %

(a) “other” typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.) N.M. – Not meaningful

Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2022 2021 %

Growth



/(Decline) 2022 2021 %

Growth/



(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 29.6 % 22.8 % 6.8 % 31.3 % 21.2 % 10.1 % Transportation 10.1 % 14.4 % (4.3 )% 12.2 % 15.1 % (2.9 )% Industrial 19.5 % 12.9 % 6.6 % 18.4 % 10.5 % 7.9 %

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts – unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q2-22 Q2-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 GAAP diluted EPS $ 3.48 $ 3.30 $ 8.19 $ 5.62 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 0.78 0.11 1.06 0.46 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.26 $ 3.41 $ 9.25 $ 6.08

Non-GAAP adjustments – (income) / expense Q2-22 Q2-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 4.8 $ 0.5 $ 8.6 $ 1.3 Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (b) — 3.3 4.8 6.8 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (c) 0.6 0.8 0.8 1.3 Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets (d) — 1.0 — (0.9 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 5.4 5.6 14.2 8.5 Other (income) expense, net (e) (0.5 ) 0.5 (0.5 ) 0.5 Non-operating foreign exchange loss (gain) 14.1 (1.7 ) 21.9 5.2 Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes 19.0 4.4 35.6 14.2 Income taxes (f) (0.4 ) 1.7 9.1 2.5 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ 19.4 $ 2.7 $ 26.5 $ 11.7 Total EPS impact $ 0.78 $ 0.11 $ 1.06 $ 0.46

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q2-22 Q2-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Net sales $ 618.4 $ 523.5 $ 1,241.8 $ 987.3 GAAP operating income $ 134.2 $ 96.3 $ 284.8 $ 172.7 Add back non-GAAP adjustments 5.4 5.6 14.2 8.5 Adjusted operating income $ 139.6 $ 101.9 $ 299.0 $ 181.2 Adjusted operating margin 22.6 % 19.5 % 24.1 % 18.4 % Add back amortization 11.6 10.6 24.3 21.2 Add back depreciation 15.7 13.6 31.3 27.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 166.9 $ 126.1 $ 354.6 $ 229.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.0 % 24.1 % 28.6 % 23.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Q2-22 Q2-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 106.0 $ 18.3 $ 15.3 $ 74.2 $ 19.3 $ 8.4 Add: Add back amortization 6.1 4.3 1.2 7.0 2.3 1.3 Add back depreciation 8.4 6.3 1.0 8.1 4.6 0.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 120.5 $ 28.9 $ 17.5 $ 89.3 $ 26.2 $ 10.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.6 % 15.9 % 22.3 % 27.5 % 19.7 % 16.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment YTD-22 YTD-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 226.5 $ 44.6 $ 27.8 $ 129.8 $ 39.6 $ 11.9 Add: Add back amortization 12.8 9.0 2.5 $ 14.2 $ 4.7 $ 2.3 Add back depreciation 17.1 12.3 1.9 $ 16.3 $ 9.3 $ 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 256.4 $ 65.9 $ 32.2 $ 160.3 $ 53.6 $ 15.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 35.4 % 18.0 % 21.3 % 26.2 % 20.5 % 13.9 %

Net sales reconciliation Q2-22 vs. Q2-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales growth 10 % 37 % 21 % 18 % Less: Acquisitions — % 45 % — % 11 % FX impact (3 )% (4 )% (1 )% (3 )% Organic net sales growth (decline) 13 % (4 )% 22 % 10 %

Net sales reconciliation YTD-22 vs. YTD-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales growth 18 % 40 % 33 % 26 % Less: Acquisitions — % 44 % 8 % 13 % FX impact (3 )% (4 )% (1 )% (3 )% Organic net sales growth 21 % — % 26 % 16 %

Income tax reconciliation Q2-22 Q2-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Income taxes $ 22.6 $ 13.1 $ 39.2 $ 28.1 Effective rate 20.6 % 13.8 % 16.1 % 16.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments – income taxes (0.4 ) 1.7 9.1 2.5 Adjusted income taxes $ 22.2 $ 14.8 $ 48.3 $ 30.6 Adjusted effective rate 17.3 % 14.8 % 17.3 % 16.8 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q2-22 Q2-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 113.6 $ 76.2 $ 165.3 $ 126.3 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (26.4 ) (17.9 ) (56.2 ) (32.6 ) Free cash flow $ 87.2 $ 58.2 $ 109.1 $ 93.7

Consolidated Total Debt As of July 2, 2022 Consolidated Total Debt $ 892.1 Unamortized debt issuance costs 5.0 Consolidated funded indebtedness 897.1 Cash held in U.S. (up to $400 million) 400.0 Net debt $ 497.1 Consolidated EBITDA Twelve Months Ended



July 2, 2022 Net Income $ 348.5 Interest expense 17.9 Income taxes 68.3 Depreciation 60.0 Amortization 45.9 Non-cash additions (reductions): Stock-based compensation expense 22.6 Non-cash pension settlement charge 19.9 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge 6.4 Unrealized loss on investments 12.5 Impairment charges — Other 62.4 Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 664.4 Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) * 0.7x

* Our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Note with maturities ranging from 2023 to 2032, contain financial ratio covenants providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the Consolidated Net Leverage ratio at such time for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered. The Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes were amended in Q2 2022 and now allow for the addition of acquisition and integration costs up to 15% of Consolidated EBITDA and the Netting of up to $400M of Available Cash (Cash held by US Subsidiaries). (1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters. Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding. (a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”). (b) reflected in cost of sales. (c) reflected in restructuring, impairment and other charges. (d) reflected in SG&A, a loss of $1.0 million recorded during the second quarter of 2021 for a total year-to-date gain of $0.9 million from the sale of a building within the Electronics segment 2021. (e) 2022 amount included $0.5 million gain from the sale of a building within Transportation segment. 2021 amount included $0.5 million of impairment charges on certain other investments. (f) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments and the one-time net benefit of $7.2 million that resulted from the dissolution of one of the Company’s affiliates.

Contacts

Trisha Tuntland

Head of Investor Relations

(773) 628-2163