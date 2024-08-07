Littelfuse Launches Industrial Solid-State Relays with Market Leading Reliability and Efficiency

Delivers enhanced operational reliability and extended service life to more than 750K life stress cycles, even in demanding conditions

Conventional relays have long been plagued by mechanical failures under constant and prolonged use. Recognizing this critical issue, Littelfuse developed the SRP1 SSRs, focusing on reliability and longevity. These solid-state relays eliminate the vulnerabilities associated with mechanical components, offering a robust alternative that ensures consistent performance in demanding industrial and commercial settings.

At the heart of the SRP1 SSRs lies a proprietary, enhanced power component designed by Littelfuse. This tailor-made component is engineered to deliver optimal performance even under strenuous conditions, ensuring enhanced reliability and a longer lifespan for the relay. By resisting heat degradation, the power component significantly reduces the likelihood of failure, minimizing downtime and improving overall productivity in machinery and applications.

Typical markets and applications for the SRP1 include:

Industrial Automation: Plastic machinery, packaging machinery, industrial ovens

HVAC: Electric heating in air handling units, rooftop units, variable air units

Food & Beverage: Cooking ovens, coffee machines, warming trays, warming displays

“With the launch of our new solid-state relay series, we are excited to offer our customers a solution that addresses their needs for more robust and efficient systems,” said Hugo Neri, Global Product Manager of Industrial Solid-State Relays at Littelfuse. “This product is set to minimize operational disruptions and maintenance, providing peace of mind in various applications, ensuring that our customers can focus on what they do best.”

The SRP1 Solid-State relays incorporate these key benefits:

High-Endurance Design: Provides enhanced operational reliability and extended service life, up to ~750K life stress cycles, ensuring consistent performance even in demanding conditions.



Provides enhanced operational reliability and extended service life, up to ~750K life stress cycles, ensuring consistent performance even in demanding conditions. (Up to ~350K life stress cycles for basic SRP1 relays.) Versatile Performance Range: With ratings from 10 A to 90 A at low or high voltage and the flexibility of AC or DC control, the SRP1 series caters to a wide array of power requirements. The Zero Voltage & Instantaneous (Random) turn-on options ensure precise control for various applications, enhancing efficiency and compatibility.

With ratings from 10 A to 90 A at low or high voltage and the flexibility of AC or DC control, the SRP1 series caters to a wide array of power requirements. The Zero Voltage & Instantaneous (Random) turn-on options ensure precise control for various applications, enhancing efficiency and compatibility. Integrated Protection & Installation Features: Incorporates IP20 finger-safe protection and overvoltage protection, facilitating straightforward and secure installation.

Incorporates IP20 finger-safe protection and overvoltage protection, facilitating straightforward and secure installation. Compliance with International Standards: Ensures that the Solid-State Relay (SSR) has undergone rigorous testing, providing enhanced safety and product quality.

The SRP1 SSRs are available in five configurations:

SRP1-CR – All-in-one SSRs with Touch-safe and overvoltage protection

SRP1-CB – Basic SSRs for application design flexibility

SRP1-CB…F – Quick-connect terminals for fast installation

SRP1-CE – Basic SSRs for simple heating applications

SRP1-CC – Ideal for DC voltage load applications

With the launch of the SRP1 Solid-State Relays, Littelfuse reinforces its commitment to solid-state technology solutions. The SRP1 SSRs join the existing Littelfuse portfolio, which includes PCB-Mount Solid-State Relays, HVAC Solid-State Timers, and power components such as SCRs and MOSFETs. This comprehensive product lineup showcases the company’s dedication to innovation and leadership, providing customers with cutting-edge solutions that redefine industry standards.

Availability

The SRP1 Solid-State Relays are available in individual boxes. Sample requests can be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.

For More Information

Additional information is available on the SRP1 product page. For technical questions, please contact: Hugo Neri, Global Product Manager of Industrial Solid-State Relays at hneri@littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets—everywhere, every day. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, United States, Littelfuse was founded in 1927. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

