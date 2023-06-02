Litmus Announces Free Virtual Event on June 8 to Help Make IIoT Accessible

The Do More With Data Summit will bring together companies, leaders and visionaries to bridge the gap between IIoT rhetoric and everyday results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Litmus, the leading industrial edge data platform, today announced its upcoming free virtual event, the Do More With Data Summit on June 8, 2023 from 8:30 am to 6 pm. Litmus is reaffirming and expanding its commitment to making IIoT more accessible by hosting a free, one-day virtual event focused on research, current trends and best practices from practitioners for manufacturers.

Designed to unite analysts, engineers, operations managers, C-suite executives and data science leads from manufacturing and other industrial verticals, the Do More with Data Summit will provide attendees a unique platform to exchange ideas, collaborate, and explore innovative IIoT solutions with near and longer term results. This event will feature a number of presentations and panel discussions from influential figures within IIoT, including a keynote by Jake Hall, “The Manufacturing Millennial,” who will speak about the state of data and the future workforce.

“There is a lot of talk about IIoT and the bleeding edge. Many manufacturers are getting started while others are already realizing results with AI and machine learning,” said Vatsal Shah, Litmus CEO and Founder. “Although there is a lack of standards, we’re seeing more appetite than ever to do more with industrial data and it’s a good time to create a space where manufacturers can cut through the jargon and learn what really works. We hope the Summit is the right vehicle to drive that conversation forward.”

Other thought leaders speaking at the event will include Nikki Gonzales of The Automation Ladies, Meaghan Ziemba of The Manufacturing Mavens, Chris Luecke of The Manufacturing Happy Hour, Dave Griffith of The Manufacturing Hub Network and Andrew Crowe of The American Manufacturing Renaissance. Speakers also include experts from companies such as Belden, Dell Technologies, Tulip, Inductive Automation, Google Cloud, Nokia, Cloudera, Cognite, Clarify, Eviden, and Uptake. Additionally Litmus partner Softserve will present exclusive research findings based on feedback from more than 400 manufacturers that sheds light on the challenges faced by manufacturers in the IIoT market.

Participants can register for the full-day summit and join sessions according to their availability. All sessions will be recorded and made available to attendees after the event. To register and view the full list of speakers and presentations, visit the official event webpage here.

About Litmus



Litmus is an Industrial Edge Data Platform that unifies device connectivity, data intelligence and data integration in a complete Industry 4.0 solution. Rapid-to-deploy, easy-to-use and built-to-scale, Litmus is a fast way to connect to all OT assets and put data to work at the edge and across the enterprise. Litmus technology is trusted by Google Cloud, Dell Technologies, HPE, Hitachi Vantara, Mitsubishi and other global Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit https://litmus.io.

