Litmus Adds Digital Twins to Industrial Data Platform

Extensive customer testing and feedback inspired functionality for manufacturers to create, import, manage and use digital twin models for repeatable and actionable insights

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Litmus, the leading industrial edge data platform, today announced the availability of digital twins for users of Litmus Edge and Litmus Edge Manager. Now manufacturers have a streamlined way to collect, contextualize, normalize and analyze data with visual representations of purpose-driven digital twin models.

The release of digital twins represents a significant step forward in scalable data intelligence for industrial edge computing. Litmus has designed a flexible infrastructure that supports asset, site or flexible digital twins or use case-driven twins like energy monitoring, predictive maintenance, production optimization, quality control, and more. With digital twins, manufacturers can now easily model collected data and enable visualization, simulations and make decisions in real-time. Litmus Edge with digital twins gives any user the ability to integrate production data, static meta-data, machine learning data, analytics and a user’s own application data to solve challenges in industrial data operations.

“Our core intellectual property was our ability to collect data from any industrial source, normalize and contextualize it and analyze it at the edge in real time,” said Vishvesh Shah, Director of Product Management at Litmus. “Digital twins is a logical extension of our solution because it helps customers scale up in a repeatable way with smart digital twin models.”

“The OT and IT stack is getting more dynamic and complicated,” added Vatsal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Litmus. “Realizing the potential of digital twins at scale in the industry now requires an integrated approach that extends beyond the factory floor, across the enterprise, with various cloud, consortium-driven or legacy asset frameworks.”

Digital twins was first released to a limited customer group in early 2022 and was refined based on extensive feedback. Customers who have purchased the Litmus Edge Scale package now have access to digital twins at no additional charge.

To learn more about Litmus Edge with Digital Twins functionality and how it can help you do more with data, visit: https://litmus.io/digital-twins-product-update/.

About Litmus

Litmus is an Industrial Edge Data Platform that unifies device connectivity, data intelligence and data integration in a complete Industry 4.0 solution. Rapid-to-deploy, easy-to-use and built-to-scale, Litmus is a fast way to connect to all OT assets and put data to work at the edge and across the enterprise. Litmus technology is trusted by Google Cloud, Dell Technologies, HPE, Hitachi Vantara, Mitsubishi and other global Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit https://litmus.io.

