Litify Announces Responsible AI Development Approach With AWS & Anthropic

The collaboration drives forward the responsible development of AI solutions for the legal industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Litify, the all-in-one enterprise legal platform for law firms and in-house legal teams, has announced it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Anthropic to support the development of responsible AI solutions for the legal industry.





This responsible development approach was forged from the need to develop AI capabilities using appropriate precautions catered to the sensitive nature of legal information and need for enhanced data security. Powered by AWS and Anthropic, Litify has invested in single-tenant architecture to maintain client information in a walled-off environment. This unique design means that as clients gain access to Litify AI capabilities, their information will remain inaccessible to other clients and will never persist within the AI model.

“We’ve been working with our clients for the past year to identify the areas where AI can be the most impactful to their legal businesses. Through that process, many have rightfully expressed concerns over the security risks of AI and its potential misuse of their data,” said Litify CEO Curtis Brewer. “By leveraging the security of AWS and Anthropic, along with our existing foundation built on Salesforce, our clients will unlock new efficiencies through the responsible use of AI — while advancing this technology for the broader legal industry.”

Litify is designing its generative AI application using Anthropic’s Claude 3 model family, which has set new industry benchmarks across a wide range of tasks. Claude was selected as it provides optimal security without sacrificing accuracy and speed. It’s also one of the many highest-performing models offered through Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that provides access to leading large language models with a single API call. This means Litify’s entire AI application will be fully hosted within AWS’ advanced cloud services, never exposing client data to the broader internet and protecting it from misuse in open AI models.

Litify will be releasing its roadmap of AI capabilities focused on driving efficiencies in document management this summer.

Learn more about Litify’s three-pronged approach to responsible AI development.

About Litify

Litify helps law firms and in-house teams achieve better business performance with an all-in-one platform that standardizes, measures, and improves their legal operations. The industry-leading platform combines secure cloud-based technology, configurable and automated workflows, and a powerful business analytics engine to deliver a solution that evolves with each business. Capabilities include matter and intake management, document generation, timekeeping and billing, legal front door and corporate ebilling, real-time dashboards and analytics, mobile, and much more.

To learn more about Litify, or request a personalized demo, visit www.litify.com.

