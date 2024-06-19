Lithuania Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2024 Featuring Telia Lietuvos, Bito Lithuania, Vinita, Balticum TV, Tele 2, & Cgates – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Lithuania Telecoms Market Report – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





Lithuania’s regulator concludes 5G auctions

Lithuania’s small telecoms market is among the more advanced in Europe, particularly given the universal access to LTE infrastructure and the extensive fibre footprint. Operator investment has been focused on fibre broadband and mobile network upgrades. Fibre is now by far the dominant fixed broadband platform, with the number of DSL and cable connections in steady decline.

A number of alternative operators offer services although the incumbent Telia Lithuania remains the dominant player in the fixed-line and broadband sectors.

SIM card penetration is relatively high for the region, with a growing proportion of subscribers being on higher-ARPU contract plans. While LTE services are available nationally, operators have made steady investments in 5G, with Telia being the first MNO to launch a commercial 5G service earlier in 2022. By March 2023, the company’s 5G network and by March 2023 provided 95% population coverage. Bite was the last of the MNOs to launch 5G, doing so in February 2023 and complementing the operator’s existing fixed-wireless 5G service.

The regulator has helped the network operators to develop 5G by allowing them to repurpose spectrum in the 2.1GHz and 2.4GHz bands. After some delay, the regulator in mid-2022 completed auctions of spectrum in the 700MHz and 3.4GHz bands. Service obligations on the licensees include the provision of services to the five main cities by the end of 2023.

Total revenue from the electronic communications sector increased 5.4% in 2022, year-on-year, showing the fastest growth since 2016. Revenue growth in the mobile sector was driven mainly from mobile broadband services.

This report provides an overview of Lithuania’s fixed-line telecom sector. It includes a variety of statistics from the regulator and the main players, as well as an overview of regulatory developments and telecom infrastructure. In addition, the report reviews the highly developed mobile market, covering the major operators, regulatory developments, mobile technologies, and services. The report also offers a wide range of statistical data on the fixed and wireless broadband markets, including subscriber forecasts.

Key Developments:

Telia, Tele2, and Bite ordered to provide universal services to five underserved municipalities.

BitA expands its mobile 5G service, complementing its existing fixed-wireless 5G service.

Regulator completes two spectrum auctions for 5G services, with coverage obligations imposed on the three licensees.

Telia launches a 2Gb/s fibre-based broadband service.

Government revisits prepaid SIM card registration scheme.

Disputes Commission of the ITU rules for Lithuania in a case against Russia relating to frequency use in border areas.

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to December 2022, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q1 2023, updated Telecom maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Telecom sector liberalisation

Privatisation

Universal Service Obligation (USO)

Interconnect

Access

Carrier selection and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Number Portability (NP)

Mobile network developments

GSM licences

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

2.6GHz spectrum

Spectrum auction 2013

Spectrum auction 2016

Spectrum auction for 5G

Significant Market Power (SMP)

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Roaming

SIM card registration

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

(LTE) 3G

Other infrastructure developments

Major mobile operators

Telia Lithuania

BitA

Tele2 Lithuania

MVNOs

Mobile content and applications

M-payments

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Infrastructure sharing

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

Satellite broadband

Digital economy

E-government

E-health

Fixed network operators

Telia Lietuvos

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

Telia Lietuvos

Alternative operators

International infrastructure

Wholesaling

Data centres

Appendix – Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports

Companies Featured

Telia Lietuvos (Telia Lithuania)

Bito Lithuania

Vinita

Balticum TV

Tele 2

Cgates

